Fat Tire legend Phil Van Valkenberg enjoys his adaptive ski experience

Wisconsin biking legend Phil Van Valkenberg participated in the 2020 Birkie Adaptive Ski Friday morning.
Van Valkenberg, one of the six founders of the first Chequamegon Fat Tire in 1983, was in a sled pushed by adaptive fitness worker Jay Dahlke of Green Bay.
As Van Valkenberg and Dahlke approached the finish line, announcer Peter Graves greeted them with, "Good job Phil! We are with you! It's your buddy Pete Graves here back again cheering you on."
After he posed for several rounds of photos, Van Valkenberg talked to the Record.
"I'm feeling awesome," he said. "It was fantastic out there. It was a little windy, but that's not a big deal."
Van Valkenberg suffered a stroke that has limited his activity, but it has not limited his will to be active.
"Phil and I work together in Adaptive Fitness," said Dahlke. "That's a program through UW-Madison where we help people with disabilities essentially work toward physical goals. We are able to show them that they are able to work out and able to exercise in events, though they might have to do it in a little bit different way."
Not only did Van Valkenberg participate in the Adaptive Ski on Friday, but he also volunteered for another event on Thursday.
"I volunteered at the Junior Birkie yesterday," he said. "I think there was a record number of kids."
Along with being a high-profile biker and organizer, Van Valkenberg also skied 33 Birkies, his first in 1976. In 1983 he became the Special Events Coordinator for Tony Wise at Telemark Lodge.
"I remember driving up to the first Birkie and we couldn't see any snow except a little in the ditches and I thought, 'they can't have a race like this with this little snow,'" he said. "Anyway, it sure scuffed up our old wooden skis, but it was wonderful."
Last spring Van Valkenberg moved to Madison, where he happens to live near a bike trail.
"The Capital City Trail finishes right in our front yard," he said.
