Feb. 12: A son, Carson Tanner, to Alexis and Tanner Zwiefelhofer of Chetek.

Feb. 13: A son, Trajan Joseph, to Jena and Tyler Florczak of Chetek. A daughter, Athena Marie Rogers, to Heather Becker and D'Brounsha Rogers of Turtle Lake.

Feb. 14: A son, Grayson Lee, to Alexis Roberts of Ojibwa.

Feb. 16: A son, Jace John Mertens, to Kali Campbell and Jared Mertens of Trego.

Feb. 20: A son, Zachary Thomas, to Suzie and Kyle Korthof of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments