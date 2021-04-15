The greatest blessing about returning home is being near friends and family once again.
But of course there’s the relish tray as well. Before coming back, I hadn’t had a relish tray in 20 years. Some vegetables, cheese spread and cracks. Anything that can be pickled – from herring to beets to olives to something that might accidentally fall into brine and become serviceable.
I’ve tried to explain the relish tray to non-Wisconsinites but it was difficult. One local server suggested, “It’s the food before we eat the food.” But my non-Wisconsin friends wrote, oh, it’s like a charcuterie board.
Um, no. It’s not so picky. And – here’s the kicker – it’s free.
Without looking at prices, I once ordered a charcuterie plate at a fancy restaurant in Bloomington, Indiana – the name escapes me but it was just letters and numbers, something like COVID 19 – and it was $18. Honestly, I could get an oil change for that kind of dough.
So there’s the relish tray.
And, oh, family and friends.
The Friday night fish fry is another welcome home for me.
My Catholic Church had its own secret recipe. Chippewa Falls was so Catholic that the Kentucky Fried Chicken served fish fry on Fridays. I can tell you as the former assistant manager of the McDonald’s in town, we served Fish Filets up to 10 a customer on Friday during Lent.
So you can imagine the wonder of Friday nights where there is competition for my hunger for fish fry. Not just restaurants but bars have it. Grocery stores as well. I have a working theory that I could knock on any third door of neighbors and invite myself for fish fry.
I’d even bring my own tartar sauce.
Yes, family and friends. Them, too. What a blessing.
But the beer. I grew up in Chippewa Falls and even bartended at a joint where Jake Leinenkugel would hang out. Because of that connection, I covered Leinenkugel’s Day at County Stadium 30 years ago, where I took photos of Jake throwing off the mound.
Leinie’s has grown since then and I was able to get it in all my odd stays. In one of those places, Oil City, Pennsylvania, a local beer shop advertised it would be visited by a member of the Leinenkugel family. I sent Jake a note seeing if he was coming, after all, we visited in Valparaiso, Indiana, when he made an appearance there.
It turned out “family” meant a distributor. Big difference.
Don’t get me going on Spotted Cow from New Glarus. As I made my rounds of almost half a dozen states, I was required to become a rumrunner for Spotted Cow. Back in Bloomington, Indiana, a server at one of my watering holes brought me back a 12 pack and within the next 45 minutes, I had three queries as to where I had found it and two asking how much I wanted for the 12 bottles.
But, oh, family and friends.
The Green Bay Packers! I’m no longer the loner in the bar cheering on the greatest NFL franchise of all time. (Note of bias here: My daughter and I own one share of the team, although the coaches do not return my phone calls.)
I have worked in a Bears market, a Steelers stronghold, a Panthers place and a Colts home – inevitably being the only one to yell when Davante Adams or Aaron Jones would score another touchdown.
Not too long ago, while sitting at my Wisconsin watering hole, I checked my phone and announced to complete strangers the Packers had resigned Jones. Minor applause greeted the news.
Home isn’t just about where you’ve been but common experiences and shared values.
Sometimes we might disagree, but we do so knowing we’ll see each other again, at the grocery store, church or, in Northern Wisconsin, the bar – kind of the modern-day piazza of the Renaissance.
That’s why we don’t act like the bridge burners who serve as pundits on television.
Did I forget to mention how awesome friends and family are?
Rich Jackson is the editor and general manager of the Sawyer County Record. He can be reached at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.net or at 715-718-6445.
