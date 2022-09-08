Sally Bair

Each season of nature offers its moments of joy. Watching the changing colors of autumn always sets my heart to rejoicing in God’s provision and beauty. And one early spring during a walk along a gravel road, as I watched bubbles emerge from the frost one at a time, slowly growing in size until they burst, I again felt joy.

What a joy to behold! The surprising sight was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The bubbles reminded me of some new believers in Christ, whose hearts were hard as frost until they accepted him into their lives and then burst forth in bubbles of joy. Many people testify to having been frozen in bitterness, anger or other crippling strongholds and then turning to the only one who is able to thaw their hearts. Made new, they become so joy-filled that they are compelled to share their happiness with others.

