...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake
Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation,
the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake
area.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Evers would veto bills penalizing women crossing border for abortions
Since the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade decision on June 24 that had made abortions legal, some states with Republican legislative majorities where abortions are now illegal, such as Missouri, have been discussing legislation that would penalize women for traveling to another state to have an abortion.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, was asked while he was attending a grant announcement on Thursday, July 7 at the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, what his position would be if the Wisconsin Legislature, lead by Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly, would present a bill penalizing women leaving Wisconsin, where abortion is currently unlawful, to seek abortions in other states, such as Minnesota and Illinois where it is still legal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.