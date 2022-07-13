Since the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade decision on June 24 that had made abortions legal, some states with Republican legislative majorities where abortions are now illegal, such as Missouri, have been discussing legislation that would penalize women for traveling to another state to have an abortion.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, was asked while he was attending a grant announcement on Thursday, July 7 at the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, what his position would be if the Wisconsin Legislature, lead by Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly, would present a bill penalizing women leaving Wisconsin, where abortion is currently unlawful, to seek abortions in other states, such as Minnesota and Illinois where it is still legal.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments