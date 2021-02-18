MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens boys basketball team has earned the #1 seed in their bracket for the WIAA Division 5 Regional Tournament.
At 6-2 in the tough Lakeland Central Conference, Northwood finished only second to the undefeated Clear Lake Warriors. Overall, Northwood had a regular-season 12-4 record.
Northwood has an opening round bye for the D5 Regional, which was set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The #1 Evergreens will host the winner of the opening-round game between #4 Lac Courte Orielles and #5 Winter, which will be played on February 16 at LCO.
The game with the winning team will be played in Minong at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.
If Northwood wins that game, they will advance to the D5 Regional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 20, against #2 Birchwood or #3 Solon Springs. The game will be in Minong.
