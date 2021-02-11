MINONG– It was a heartbreaking defeat in Lakeland Conference play for the Northwood Evergreens boys as they hosted the Luck Cardinals on February 2, falling 51-50.

The game was tight all the way. The Evergreens held a slim 22-18 lead after the first half. Luck outscored the Evergreens 33-28 in the second half to slip past with the final 51-50 score.

Landen Micken led the Evergreens with 14 points. He had 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Syver Gulbrandsen had 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal. Josh Daleiden added 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Collin Krmpotich scored 6 points and had 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, and 1 blocked shot. Logan Henning had 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Brady Krmpotich had 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist.

