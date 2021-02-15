Eunice Johnston, age 94, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
She was born on January 20, 1927, the 8th of 11 children, to Elmer and Mary (Wagoner) Mason of Fremont Street in Brooklyn Center, MN. In this family all were expected to be kind, to be honest, to work hard, to possess a wicked sense or humor and to love unconditionally. It just so happened that the next door neighbors were the Johnstons: a family that most folks today would label as “hyperactive” (to be polite). Eunice would let Herb Johnston carry her books as they walked back and forth to school (where Herb’s books were is another matter). This started a life-long romance, leading to marriage in 1949. Eunice worked at a TB sanitarium as a nursing aide, unfortunately contracting TB which led to a two year quarantine. Spectromycin took care of the TB and life continued. Two children arrived in the early 1950s, Judd and Beth. Not until much later in life did these children realize how unique their calm and loving home-life was. Eunice kept up a busy schedule with the house and kids while assisting with the operation of Arrowhead Airport, while Herb was building Mastercraft Industries with two of his brothers. There were many surprises while living at the house next to the airport including visits by pilots, vacationers, businessmen, dignitaries and celebrities alike. No matter who showed up, no one was ever turned away if they needed help as kindness was the rule of the day.
After Herb passed away in 1996, she devoted her companionship to her sister, Lois (Mason) Nefstead. Eunice continued her unwavering support for the community, her church and family till her passing on February 9, 2021.
She is survived by two children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She will be missed by them and many others. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandson.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
