Enjoying the garden in winter

Here comes Lent, so some of us need a few quick recipes for tasty meatless meals.
This adapted Moosewood Restaurant creation, called Pasta Tutto Giardino (translates to "the whole garden"), is versatile, colorful and full of fiber and nutrients. You could add other favorite fresh vegetables from the supermarket, such as fennel, turnips, kohlrabi, spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. to suit your tastes and substitute whole wheat or gluten free pasta, if you like.
Add chopped cooked bacon, pancetta or prosciutto, if the urge hits — or pass it on the side for the meat eaters. The sauce also makes a luscious topping for simple broiled or baked fish!
Vegetable-Sauced Pasta
• 1 1/2 cup chopped onions, leeks or ramps
• 2 garlic cloves, minced or grated
• 1 medium carrot, diced small
• 2 tbsp. olive oil
• 1 red or green bell pepper, diced
• 3 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
• 1 medium zucchini or yellow squash, diced
• 1 tbsp. minced fresh basil (or 1 tsp. dried) plus more fresh as garnish
• 1 tsp. dried oregano
• Salt and black pepper to taste
• 2/3 cup dry white wine
• 3 tbsp. butter
• 1/4 cup flour
• 1 1/2 cup whole or 2% milk
• Pinch of grated nutmeg
• 1 lb. fettuccine, tagliatelle, orecchiette, ziti or small shells
• 1 cup diced tomatoes
• 1 cup fresh or frozen (thawed) peas
• 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
• Grated parmesan cheese
1. In a rather large skillet, saute onions, garlic and carrots in olive oil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. When onions are translucent, add bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini or yellow squash, basil, oregano, salt and pepper; cook for 1-2 minutes until vegetables are just tender.
2. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Meanwhile, to make the roux, melt butter in small heavy saucepan or skillet. Whisk in the flour and nutmeg and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly until the roux thickens; cover and set aside.
3. When water begins to boil, add pasta, cover until water returns to a boil; uncover the pot and cook until al dente. Reserve some cooking liquid and drain.
4. While pasta cooks, finish the sauce: stir the tomatoes and peas in the simmering vegetables in step 1 and cook about 2 minutes; add the roux mixture and lemon juice and combine; adjust the seasonings if necessary. Toss the pasta with sauce, adding some reserved cooking water, if necessary; garnish with parmesan and fresh basil, if using. Serves 4 to 6.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie's Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
