Eleanore J. Burke, 98, Hayward, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at her daughter’s residence.
Eleanore Jane Burke was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Burke, and son, James Burke.
She is survived by her son, Terrance (Joann) Burke of Hayward; daughter, Suzanne Reiske of Hayward; grandchildren, Robert (Ann) Burke, Jane Fix, Matthew (Cameron) Durovy, Julie Durovy-Meeker; step-grandchildren, Rochelle (Russ) Chicks, Tamara (Gary) Mogensen, Nicole (Richard) Wachowiak; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Evelyne) Burke, Blaine Fix, Paige Fix, Matthew Durovy II, Nyah Durovy, Nathan Zagar, Benett Durovy-Meeker, Hayden Durovy-Meeker; step-great-grandchildren, Zoya Chicks, Allison Mogensen, Stephanie (Aaron) Hopefl, Matthew Wachowiak, Jacob Wachowiak and Joseph Wachowiak.
A private interment will be held for Eleanore at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
