Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES UP TO 3 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&