Edward Peterson of the Town of Hayward is the winner of the 2020 Holiday Decorating Photo Sweepstakes.

Peterson entered a photo of an 8-foot, wooden ferris wheel he built occupied by Christmas characters – elves, reindeer, snowmen, Santa Claus and more.

The Sawyer County Record kicked off the sweepstakes the week of Thanksgiving and it ended on Dec. 23.

The first three weeks of the contest photos were submitted of either indoor or outdoor decorations. Over 30 photos were submitted.

Peterson submitted a photo titled “Christmas on Easy Street,” adding, “We do this each year to see all the smiles on the faces of everyone driving by!”

The last two weeks of the contests the public voted on the submitted photos online.

Peterson wins a holiday gift basket valued over $200 courtesy of Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Center, Hayward Home Center and The Cable Area Chamber of Commerce.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments