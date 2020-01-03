Edna Park Moore, 93, of Hayward, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born on August 16, 1926, in Springbrook, the daughter of John and Sarah Steinback. She attended Springbrook Schools. She remained in the area for quite a few years before moving to Florida. She returned to Hayward in 2014 and lived at Care Partners Assisted Living in Hayward until her sudden illness.

Edna is survived by two sons, Jearld Darrow of Exeland and Larry Darrow of Siren; a brother, Dale (Dick) Steinback of Spooner; a sister, Donna Rumpf of Glenwood, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Steinback; and husbands, Ray Darrow and George Moore.

There will be no services at her request.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Hayward Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with Edna’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments