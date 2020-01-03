Edna Park Moore, 93, of Hayward, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born on August 16, 1926, in Springbrook, the daughter of John and Sarah Steinback. She attended Springbrook Schools. She remained in the area for quite a few years before moving to Florida. She returned to Hayward in 2014 and lived at Care Partners Assisted Living in Hayward until her sudden illness.
Edna is survived by two sons, Jearld Darrow of Exeland and Larry Darrow of Siren; a brother, Dale (Dick) Steinback of Spooner; a sister, Donna Rumpf of Glenwood, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Steinback; and husbands, Ray Darrow and George Moore.
There will be no services at her request.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hayward Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with Edna’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.