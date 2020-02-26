Edith Louise (Louis) Vallem

Edith L. Vallem, 90, of Hayward passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.
Edith Louise Louis was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Hayward, the daughter of William "Bill" Henry and Letitia Ann (Edwards) Louis. She attended school in Hayward until 1942, when the family moved to Indiana. In 1948 Edie returned to Hayward, where she met her soul mate Raymond (Ray) Arthur Vallem. They were married on Jan. 15, 1949, and enjoyed 55 years together. Together they raised six children. Edie was the maternal head of five living generations. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved to travel, volunteered for church functions, Scouts and 4-H. She was also a member of Hayward Piecemakers Quilt Guild and ALCW group. Additional hobbies included sewing, painting, jewelry making and baking.
Edie is survived by her children, Elaine (Charles) Grainger, Paul (Jackie Hargett) Vallem, Irene (Chuck) Graves and Judy Hooker; and daughter-in-law, Emily Hunt Vallem.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and two sons, Lawrence and Craig.
To celebrate Edie's life, a reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at First Lutheran Church, Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
