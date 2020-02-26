Dramatic OT goal lifts Canes in opener

Kennedy Sprenger's power play goal at 2:55 of sudden-victory overtime lifted the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers in a WIAA sectional quarterfinal playoff Thursday, Feb. 20, in Chippewa Falls.
The Sabers took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Ella Ausman. The Hurricanes tied the score at 12:22 of the third period on an unassisted goal by Jerzy Petit.
Canes goalie Emma Quimby had 16 saves as the Hurricanes outshot the Sabers 34-18.
The win propelled the Hurricanes (12-11-2) into Tuesday's sectional semifinal against the Eau Claire Area Stars at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire. The winner advances to the sectional final at Somerset Saturday, Feb. 29.
