140 years ago

In 1880: The state Fish Commission will have a million brook trout fry for distribution this spring..

130 years ago

In 1890: Read the water works ordinance. — A social hop took place at the Derry House on Saturday night.

120 years ago

In 1900: Drinking fountains are being installed in the city this spring. — Witsie Vance is visiting Julia Bracken. — The planing mill is opening again. — Tommie Ross hauled a load of maple logs that weighed 8,900 pounds.

100 years ago

In 1920: Rev. J.Alf Rochon said the telephone should be sued only for sick calls or necessary business and not for useless talking.—The new hospital will be named Lakeside Methodist Hospital.

90 years ago

In 1930: J.O. Brandenberg was here tuning pianos.

80 years ago

In 1940: Thomas Foley is a candidate for circuit judge.– J.B. Inderrieden Company is contracting 1,400 acres of peas.

70 years ago

In 1950: The city dog catcher, Robert Larson, has been ordered to crack down on unlicensed pups.—The Northwestern Railroad has ordered delivery of 61 new diesel locomotives.

60 years ago

In 1960: Janice Knutson of Rice Lake was named winter queen by the Jaycees.—Harlan Barkfknecht, 24, was killed Sunday in a collision on Hwy. 8 near Barron.—Bob Kennedy will visit Rice Lake campaigning for his brother John.—Barron teachers will get a starting salary of $4.200.

50 years ago

In 1970: The deer herd is threatened by another bad winter.—Rice Lake Flyers Assn.'s new members include seven men and one woman.—Seven new homes to be built in Rice Lake will be for sale to low-income families.

40 years ago

In 1980: A. proposed layoff of four teachers triggered protests at the Rice Lake School Board meeting.—The newest building opened in Haugen is the combined post office and branch of Citizens State Bank of Birchwood.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments