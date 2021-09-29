140 years ago
In 1881: The condition of the roads between this village and Cumberland has nearly closed communications. — The village school is progressing under the charge of J.M. Gates.
130 years ago
In 1891: August Dahl is the new foreman of the Knapp Stout & Co. — A defective brake caused a boxcar to derail Tuesday on the second switch north of the bridge.
120 years ago
In 1901: Five- or six-room rooming houses would be a good investment here since vacant rooms are very scarce. — The Building Committee found that progress on the courthouse building is satisfactory.
110 years ago
In 1911: Spooner businessman J.P. Schneider was in town Monday. — Superintendent of the water and light George Short has resigned.
100 years ago
In 1921: Fred Tompkins has been appointed mayor to fill the vacancy of M.S. Hines. — Cecilia Riedner of Rice Lake, whose cousin accidentally shot her in the head, is recovering and able to sit up now.
90 years ago
In 1931: The Elks carnival begins tonight with two automobiles being awarded to winners. — There has been an epidemic of thefts, robberies and burglaries in Rice Lake, Barron and Turtle Lake.
80 years ago
In 1941: More than 600 people attended the annual Indian Head banquet at Rainbow Gardens. — George Wavrunek was re-elected president of the Haugen Conservation Club.
70 years ago
In 1951: The Rice Lake City Council hired a La Crosse contractor to build the $450,000 municipal disposal plant. — Evening classes at the vocational school open Oct. 15. — The draft quota for October is 22.
60 years ago
In 1961: Charles Quarderer of Barron was killed in an auto crash in Indiana. — A large cougar has been seen in the Exeland area. — N.P. Becker of Almena is retiring from farming at age 91.
50 years ago
In 1971: The Mormons had an open house Sunday at their new church in Barron. — The Barron County Concert Assn. includes a show by Fred Waring. — Squirrel tails are being used to make fishing lures.
40 years ago
In 1981: Animal rights is becoming the newest agricultural issue. — Next week’s Chronotype has a new look. It will be narrower, the front logo will run across the top of the page and the sports and social page logos will also be changed.
30 years ago
In 1991: Cameron Community Task Force has approved a plan to add a $690,000 multipurpose room to the high school.
20 years ago
In 2001: City travel agencies say there is concern about the 9/11 tragedy and more caution about traveling east, but fear of traveling isn’t being expressed with cancellations and few reservations have been affected.
10 years ago
In 2011: Cameron Boy Scout Troop 52 marked its 75th year with a celebration. Its charter was signed Sept. 25, 1936. — Faith Lutheran Church of Cameron has opened a Child Care Center.
