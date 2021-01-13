140 years ago
In 1880: There are 90 scholars in the village school. — When work on Bear Creek bridge is done, Stanfold people will have a quicker route to work. — The cornet band will organize again.
130 years ago
In 1890: People here are crying for snow; they don’t want Florida weather. — There are too many deadbeats in this city. — Fresh frozen fish from the lake are plentiful.
120 years ago
In 1900: Robert LaFollette is now the governor. — The Chetek Alert has more home advertising than ever before. — F.C. Vine has turned down the city’s offer of $175 for part of his land.
110 years ago
In 1910: The Cameron Review will be sold at auction for a chattel mortgage. — Mark Eubanks and C.A. Polland have opened a laundry. — A fire destroyed H.C. Tousley’s store inBirchwood.
100 years ago
In 1920: Mrs. Tom Bye was held up by two youths on West Messenger Street. — The National Guard of Rice Lake has become part of the 32nd Division.
90 years ago
In 1930: Governor LaFollette was inaugurated Monday. — An Air Force school will start classes here. — The Hines Lumber Co. mill is shipping 20 cars of logs a day.
80 years ago
In 1940: The first baby born in 1941 was a 10-pound girl to Mr. and Mrs. George Becker of Almena. — Under the selective service system, 15 men will leave the county for training and 330 will join the CCC in January.
70 years ago
In 1950: The City Council authorized a $500,000 bond issue for construction of the new disposal plant. — Pfc. Elmer Weldon of Chetek is missing in action in Korea.
60 years ago
In 1960: Works of Dennis Byng are being shown at a salon in New York. — Ice fishing contests are planned at Rice Lake, Long Lake and Almena.
50 years ago
In 1970: After 40 years in business O’Brien Tire Service was closed by the retirement of Tom O’Brien. — John Bauman, longtime municipal judge, died after injuries from a car accident.
40 years ago
In 1980: Francis Schneider is ending 3 years as postmaster here. — Rice Lake United Way drive sailed over its goal of $31,500. —Twins Alan and Andrew Hardie were the city’s New Year’s babies.
30 years ago
In 1990:Despite a profitable year for the county-owned operation, a rate hike will boost the tipping dumping fee at the Barron County incinerator $2 per ton April 1.
20 years ago
In 2000: A plant automation upgrade will cost McCain Foods onion processing plant in Rice Lake several million dollars and 90 of its 400 employees their jobs. — Snowmobilers driving on undesignated routes in Rice Lake will be fined $66.
10 years ago
In 2010: Kohls Department Stores announced this week that it will open a Rice Lake location in March.— Lakeview Medical Center officials cut the ribbon at Rice Lake’s new 140,000 square foot hospital, followed by an open house.
