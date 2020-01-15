Donald L. Freeman, 82, of Ashland, passed away on January 13, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 15, 1937 in Ashland, the son of Albert and Annabelle (Pendergast) Freeman.

Arrangements are pending with the Frost Home for Funerals. A full obituary to follow.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

