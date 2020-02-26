The show will be presented in the SHS auditorium on March 12-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m., and March 15 at 1 p.m.
All tickets are reserved seating and are now on sale. Box office hours will be 8 to 11 a.m. weekdays, or by phone or voicemail (anytime), 715.635.0210.
Messages can be sent to spoonermusical. spooner.k12.wi.us.
Historical, relevant
"Newsies" is rich with history still relevant today. Set in turn-of-the 19th century New York City, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies."
"Newsies" is based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899. The New York newsies – boys and girls who sold newspapers on the street – went up against two newspaper publishers, Josephy Pulitzer of the New York World, and William Randolph Hearst of the New York Journal, to fight for the chance to earn a livable wage.
When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right.
Based on the 1992 motion picture, "Newsies" features a Tony Awardwinning score by Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors," "Sister Act") and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein ("Kinky Boots").
Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," "Newsies" is packed with nonstop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
Newsies cast Max Anderson Molly Arf Mariah Bader Taylor Bartle Jackson Bassett Bailey Berg Natalie Berg Dillan Brimblecom Ashton Buchman Sophia Carroll Connor Childs Hannah Chisnell Rebecca Cottrell Alexander Daniels Brynn Daniels Wyatt Garrett Sydney Greenfield Hailey Hammersberg Shiloh Hansen Alizandra Hestad Spence Hoellen Isaac Hopke Emma Johnson Travis Key Kaylee Larue Jay Luedtke Meaghan Melendez Carter Melton Lily Melton Jakob Murden Andrew Nauertz Gabriela Nelson Kathryn Peterson Caleb Potaczek Ariana Richards Kara Romportl Tiffany Romportl Jeffrey Ronger Jordan Schafer Karson Scherer Gabrielle Schroeder Miranda Schroeder Anna Silvis Sarah Smith Alexander Snarski Janne Springer Austin Stoner Gatlin Swan Isabelle Voeltz Paige Weiberg Madeline West Jazmyn Wilson Gracen Zaloudek
