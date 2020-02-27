The menus for been announced for the Barron County Nutrition Program's Dining at 5 offered in four locations. Cost is $6.50 for ages 60 and over, $9 for ages under 60 with reservations due 48 hours in advance.
• Served Thursday, March 12 at the Cameron and Chetek meal sites will be pork tenderloin, loaded mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, tossed garden salad, dinner roll and grasshopper dessert. RSVP to 715-458-2765 for the Cameron site or 715-925-2600 for the Chetek site.
• Served Thursday, March 26 at the Rice Lake and Cumberland sites will be French onion smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted asparagus, salad bar, cheesy biscuit and chocolate mint cheesecake. RSVP to 715-234-7227 for the Rice Lake site or 715-822-8794 for the Cumberland site.
