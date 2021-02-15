New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 503 new cases of the disease Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 782 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 1,058 daily cases.
There was one new death from COVID-19 reported Sunday. Barron County Public Health said two people had died in the county over the past week — one was in their 70s and the other was in their 80s — bringing the total number of deaths up to 74.
On Sunday, 3,683 tested negative statewide.
Of the tests for COVID-19 conducted over the past week, 3.2% were positive for the disease, according to DHS. That rate has been declining since early January. The rate takes into account people who have been tested multiple times.
The positivity rate is often read by public health officials as a measure of overall testing levels. A high rate could indicate that testing in the state is limited, and skewed toward those already flagged as potentially having COVID-19. A lower rate could indicate testing is more widespread. Changes in the test positivity rate can also speak to COVID-19's spread, if the size and makeup of the testing pool stays consistent.
According to DHS, 1,152,025 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government as of Feb. 9, an increase of 165,750 from a week ago. On Sunday, DHS reported that 707,966 Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose, representing 12.2 percent of the state population. Barron County said 4,733 have received at least one dose.
As of Sunday, 239,442 people have received both shots in Wisconsin, completing the vaccination series.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were 421 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday. A total of 25,302 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.6% of all positive cases.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 555,303, according to DHS. A total of 6,162 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.
COVID-19 activity varies from county to county. The latest activity data from DHS, released last Wednesday, showed the state had no counties with a "critically high" level of COVID-19 activity. Nine counties were listed as having a "very high" level of activity and 63 counties had a "high" level of activity. The number of Wisconsin counties at a "critically high" and "very high" level of COVID-19 activity has been decreasing. Wisconsin's overall level is "high."
COVID-19 activity designations are based on the number of new cases per a county’s population over a 14-day period, as well as whether there’s an upward or downward trend in new cases.
As of last Wednesday, all of Wisconsin's seven regions were listed as "high" and were seeing "shrinking" levels of COVID-19 activity, according to DHS.
Wisconsin's daily testing capacity — based on the availability of test supplies and adequate staffing — has grown from 120 available lab tests in early March of 2020 to 59,273 as of Sunday. The number of actual people with new test results reported Sunday was 4,186.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, 3,119,826 COVID-19 tests have been administered. Of those, 2,564,523 tests have been negative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.