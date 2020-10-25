Delores Kathrine Vallem (nee Hartman) passed from this life on October 16, 2020, in Spooner after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in the Trego Township, attended Tadpole School, and graduated from Spooner High School in 1955. A lifelong baker, after working at Twinnings and the Bus Depot in Spooner, she moved to Hayward to work at Historyland. This is where she met Carl Vallem, who demonstrated logging with a team of horses. She would give the day-old donuts to the horses housed at the property. He didn't think it was a good idea, but she did it anyway. They were married in 1964, having one daughter, Rose Marie.
After Carl’s passing in 1968, she never remarried, stating that she would never find anyone like him. She continued working as a baker at Telemark Lodge in Cable and at the Hayward Bakery. Delores returned to Spooner working for Jan's Deli and Economart. She made and decorated all the cakes for our family birthdays and holidays.
She was no stranger to cancer; after beating colon cancer about 15 years ago, she decided to retire to enjoy her hobbies of needlework and seashell collecting.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Vallem; sisters, Gurene Parks and Sharon Peterson; brothers, Dave and Glen (Pauline) Hartman; and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Earl F. and Mary K. (Leckel) Hartman; and her husband, Carl B. Vallem.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Delores’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
