Delores E. Nickell

Delores Nickell, 84 of Rice Lake passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Delores was born April 22, 1935 to John and Edna Wolford in Crosby, MN. Delores attended school and graduated from Aitkin High School. After graduating she worked in the Twin Cities for Prudential where she roomed with her future sister-in-law Darlene and met Ervin, who she married on July 23, 1955 in Iron Hub, MN before moving to Almena where they farmed and raised 11 children. They then moved to Stanfold Township where they also farmed and Delores worked at Seneca Foods in the summers doing quality control. She also worked for Farm and Fleet during that time before returning to school. When she graduated from WITC she began working there as a receptionist. After retiring from WITC she worked for Rice Lake Weighing Systems in accounting.
Delores enjoyed farming and gardening as well as watching polka. She was an avid Lawrence Welk Show watcher and not many things would keep her from watching when it was on. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. Above all else Delores loved her family and loved to visit with her children and grandchildren. Through the years she was active with her childrens activities and enjoyed teaching them. She was a 4-H leader and also taught Sunday school and was a Bible school leader.
Delores is survived by 11 children, Mona Nickell of Rice Lake, WI, Steven (Cindy) Nickell of Columbus, WI, Michael (Michelle) Nickell of Hudson, Brian (Cheri) Nickell of Solon Springs, WI, Richard Nickell of Tooele, UT, Mary (David) Flitter of Lake St. Louis, MO, Dan (Chrissy) Nickell of Cumberland, Matthew Nickell of Rice Lake, Laura (Andy) Hecht of Cumberland, Paula (Greg) McWilliams of Vadnais Heights, MN, Alan (Amy) Nickell of Solon Springs; sisters, Edith, Pat, Jackie, Sandy and Barb; and 23 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Wolford; Husband, Ervin Nickell; grandchildren; Kacie Hansen and Caleb Nickell.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 with visitation from 10:00 – 12:00 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church of Rice Lake. Burial took place at Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake at 3:00.
Skinner Funeral Home – Rice Lake assisted the family with arrangements.
