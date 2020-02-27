Deadly crash brings charges

An Iowa man with a cabin in the Hayward area was charged in Polk County Circuit Court on Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after his Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a Saturn Ion on Sunday night, resulting in the death of the Ion's 54-year-old female driver.
Michael C. Barkema, 47, had two passengers in his Silverado and was pulling a trailer when the crash occured around 7:05 p.m.
A probable cause statement reports that Barkema and his two passengers were traveling northbound on 202nd St. northwest of Star Prairie and was turning left onto E. Cedar Lake Road.
A witness told police that Barkema's vehicle began turning left before the southbound Ion collided with it.
Barkema failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test recorded a result of 0.28.
Barkema and his passengers were unhurt.
The driver of the Ion was identified as Dawn Richter of New Richmond by the Polk County Sheriff's Department.
Barkema is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
