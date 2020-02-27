The Canton Dartball Tournament and Canton Bean Bag Tournament are both Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake.
The dartball tournament is for five-player teams, with a round robin format starting at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per team.
For the bean bag tournament, sign-ups will be taken until 4 p.m. Participants can also call 715-296-5551 to reserve a spot.
Food will be served by the Canton Methodist Ladies Aid, and there will be door prizes.
For more information call 715-296-5551 or 715-641-0232.
