The Canton Dartball Tournament and Canton Bean Bag Tournament are both Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake.

The dartball tournament is for five-player teams, with a round robin format starting at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per team.

For the bean bag tournament, sign-ups will be taken until 4 p.m. Participants can also call 715-296-5551 to reserve a spot.

Food will be served by the Canton Methodist Ladies Aid, and there will be door prizes.

For more information call 715-296-5551 or 715-641-0232.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments