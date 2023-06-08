...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Low minimum humidity of 20 to 25 percent and north to northeast
winds of 10 to 15 mph are forecast for this afternoon and early
evening. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Darryl Becker, age 76, a resident of Trego, died at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Darryl Charles Becker was born on January 13, 1947, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to parents, Leonard and Doris (Hagstrom) Becker. As a child, the family moved from Ashland to Superior and then to Spooner, where he graduated Spooner High School. Darryl was then drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his Honorable discharge, he attended the Apostolic Bible Institute and on May 22, 1971, married the love of his life, Cheryl Fye, in Spooner. The couple settled in Trego on a piece of land that adjoined the family farm. Darryl established Becker Drywall and was its owner and operator until his retirement in May of 2022, after 52 years. Darryl was a faithful church member, worship leader, Sunday School Superintendent and helped many churches with their remodeling. After the passing of his father, he cared for his mother and his younger brothers. Darryl enjoyed picking berries, hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, biking and camping. He was a member of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Trego.
