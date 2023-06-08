Darryl Charles Becker

Darryl Becker, age 76, a resident of Trego, died at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Darryl Charles Becker was born on January 13, 1947, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to parents, Leonard and Doris (Hagstrom) Becker. As a child, the family moved from Ashland to Superior and then to Spooner, where he graduated Spooner High School. Darryl was then drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his Honorable discharge, he attended the Apostolic Bible Institute and on May 22, 1971, married the love of his life, Cheryl Fye, in Spooner. The couple settled in Trego on a piece of land that adjoined the family farm. Darryl established Becker Drywall and was its owner and operator until his retirement in May of 2022, after 52 years. Darryl was a faithful church member, worship leader, Sunday School Superintendent and helped many churches with their remodeling. After the passing of his father, he cared for his mother and his younger brothers. Darryl enjoyed picking berries, hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, biking and camping. He was a member of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Trego.

