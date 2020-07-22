ALPHA – Burnett Dairy Cooperative is continuing to assess the damage after a fire destroyed the historic Wood River Creamery building area on Monday into Tuesday, July 20-21.
The dairy posted the following update on its Facebook page on Wednesday:
Thank you all for your outpouring of love and concern for Burnett Dairy Cooperative, its employees, and farmers. We hear you near and far and are forever grateful for your continued support. We have much to be thankful for and are proud to be part of this community.
We would like to give a special thanks to emergency personnel and the 13 area fire departments for working hard through the night and day to contain the fire. You are heroes and the reason why this fire was contained to one area.
Thank you, Grantsburg Fire, Siren Fire, Webster Fire, Frederic Fire, Cushing Fire, St. Croix Hertel Fire, Pine City Fire, Rush City Fire, Danbury Fire, Scott Fire, Webb Lake Fire, Shell Lake Fire, and Spooner Fire. Thank you, Jackson Fire, for providing coverage while the others tended to the fire.
Thank you, Burnett County Dispatch, North Ambulance, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Frederic Police Department, and Burnett County Emergency Management. Thank you for keeping everyone safe. Your skills, and strength to keep going, are phenomenal. We appreciate you all!
We would also like to thank The Country Cafe on Main in Grantsburg for providing the firefighters with a much-needed meal yesterday. Thank you, Dale!
We are still assessing the damage but it appears to be contained to the historic Wood River Creamery building area. No cheese production happened in this area of the facility. The Cheese Store is closed again today, July 22, but we are optimistic it will open very soon. We will continue to keep you updated.
