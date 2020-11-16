ACROSS
1. Glamour’s partner
6. Prime time monitor, acr.
9. Prelude to a duel
13. Video killed this type of star?
14. Orinoco or Grande
15. Temple Square performers, e.g.
16. Set straight
17. Thanksgiving is on the fourth Thursday in this country
18. Filthy dough
19. Opposite of Thanksgiving, traditionally
21. The day’s offering
23. Declare
24. Unacceptable in a juror
25. Fire fuel
28. ThÈ alternative
30. Jumped or leapt
35. Chipping choice
37. Plural of #25 Across
39. Coupon clipper, e.g.
40. A woodwind
41. Vernacular
43. The brightest star
44. One born to Japanese immigrants
46. a.k.a. leaf cabbage
47. Capital on the Dnieper
48. Rear of a ship, pl.
50. Boisterous play
52. Not sweet, as in wine
53. Has divine power
55. None intended, often
57. Macy’s offering
60. 34th Street offering
64. Relating to pond scum
65. Highest card in “War”
67. Blood of the gods, Greek mythology
68. Like unbagged tea
69. Female
70. Thousands, for short
71. Microsoft browser
72. What we do on Thanksgiving
73. ____ welcome!
DOWN
1. Steffi of tennis
2. Tibetan teacher
3. Beware of these, in spring
4. Window treatments
5. Bay Area serial killer never captured
6. French Bulldog plus Pug
7. Alliance of former Soviet republics, acr.
8. Raccoon’s South American cousin
9. Give the cold shoulder
10. Locket content, traditionally
11. Snob puts these on
12. Prior to
15. Necklace fasteners
20. Spiral-horned African antelope
22. ____-been
24. Mendicity
25. Thanksgiving Day football hosts
26. Galactic path
27. One in a gaggle
29. Utensil absent at Pilgrim’s table
31. Colonel or captain
32. Steer clear
33. “When pigs fly!”
34. Condiment of the day
36. ____-do-well
38. Without help
42. Allegro and lento
45. Get some air
49. Seed alternative
51. Jonathan Franzen’s 2015 novel
54. Rental agreement
56. Chip snack
57. Weary walk
58. Bug-eyed
59. Tear down
60. Track competition
61. Cabbage in France
62. Displeasure on one’s face
63. Gaelic tongue
64. Draft choice
66. Repeated Cuban dance step
