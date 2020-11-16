crossword

ACROSS

1. Glamour’s partner

6. Prime time monitor, acr.

9. Prelude to a duel

13. Video killed this type of star?

14. Orinoco or Grande

15. Temple Square performers, e.g.

16. Set straight

17. Thanksgiving is on the fourth Thursday in this country

18. Filthy dough

19. Opposite of Thanksgiving, traditionally

21. The day’s offering

23. Declare

24. Unacceptable in a juror

25. Fire fuel

28. ThÈ alternative

30. Jumped or leapt

35. Chipping choice

37. Plural of #25 Across

39. Coupon clipper, e.g.

40. A woodwind

41. Vernacular

43. The brightest star

44. One born to Japanese immigrants

46. a.k.a. leaf cabbage

47. Capital on the Dnieper

48. Rear of a ship, pl.

50. Boisterous play

52. Not sweet, as in wine

53. Has divine power

55. None intended, often

57. Macy’s offering

60. 34th Street offering

64. Relating to pond scum

65. Highest card in “War”

67. Blood of the gods, Greek mythology

68. Like unbagged tea

69. Female

70. Thousands, for short

71. Microsoft browser

72. What we do on Thanksgiving

73. ____ welcome!

DOWN

1. Steffi of tennis

2. Tibetan teacher

3. Beware of these, in spring

4. Window treatments

5. Bay Area serial killer never captured

6. French Bulldog plus Pug

7. Alliance of former Soviet republics, acr.

8. Raccoon’s South American cousin

9. Give the cold shoulder

10. Locket content, traditionally

11. Snob puts these on

12. Prior to

15. Necklace fasteners

20. Spiral-horned African antelope

22. ____-been

24. Mendicity

25. Thanksgiving Day football hosts

26. Galactic path

27. One in a gaggle

29. Utensil absent at Pilgrim’s table

31. Colonel or captain

32. Steer clear

33. “When pigs fly!”

34. Condiment of the day

36. ____-do-well

38. Without help

42. Allegro and lento

45. Get some air

49. Seed alternative

51. Jonathan Franzen’s 2015 novel

54. Rental agreement

56. Chip snack

57. Weary walk

58. Bug-eyed

59. Tear down

60. Track competition

61. Cabbage in France

62. Displeasure on one’s face

63. Gaelic tongue

64. Draft choice

66. Repeated Cuban dance step

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments