ACROSS
1. Octagonal sign
5. "Don't have a ____!"
8. Can of worms
12. Pathetic
13. Spanish sparkling wine
14. Pico de gallo
15. WWII side
16. Like word of mouth
17. Church song
18. *Victoria in Zimbabwe or Horseshoe in Canada
20. *Home to Rock of Cashel and Blarney Castle
21. Massachusetts university
22. "____ Be Home For Christmas"
23. Olympic torch, e.g.
25. On the move
28. Menu words
29. *Golden Gate or Mackinac
32. Goodbye, to bambino
34. Ruling in Islamic law
36. Variable, abbr.
37. Can, with thou
38. South American monkey
39. *Versailles or Buckingham
41. Thus far
42. Yoko's John
44. Collectively
46. Party bowlful
47. Memory failure
49. Goals
51. *St. Basil's or Canterbury
55. Independent, slang
56. Initial stake
57. Field of Dreams state
58. More than one stylus
59. Barnes and Noble or Barnum and Bailey
60. Jaunty rhythm in music
61. Don Quixote's enemy
62. Urge Spot to attack
63. Besides
DOWN
1. BBQ side
2. Taxon, pl.
3. Fail to mention
4. Bygone Spanish money
5. Jeweler's unit
6. Egg-like curves
7. *The Western one in Israel or the Great one in China
8. *La Sagrada Familia or St. Peter's
9. Having wings
10. ____ of Man
11. Scottish cap
13. Ceiling panel in the Pantheon
14. Type of wheat
19. Cuban dance
22. Glacier matter
23. Medieval knight's spiky weapon
24. Coffee shop order
25. *Home to Taj Mahal
26. Phonograph record
27. Artist's support
28. Back, at sea
30. Director Reitman
31. Indian restaurant staple
33. Giant Hall-of-Famer
35. *Moulin Rouge or Netherland's landmark
37. Incense without prefix
39. Weasel-related onomatopoeia
40. Enigma machine's output
43. One born to Japanese immigrants
45. Roman magistrate
47. Hawaiian veranda
48. V.C. Andrews' "Flowers in the ____"
49. Naysayer's favorite prefix
50. Bucolic poem
51. Type in all ____
52. Agitate
53. Hole punchers
54. Like the White Rabbit
55. Any doctrine
