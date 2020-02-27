Felonies
• Landon J. White, 31, of 1996 22 1/2 Ave. #364, Rice Lake was charged on Feb. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanors: possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. An initial appearance was set for Feb. 26.
• Holly M. Summers, 36, of New Auburn was charged on Feb. 19 with possession of methamphetamine. An initial appearance was set for March 4.
• Leslie A. Wheelden, 35, of Inner Grove Heights, Minn. was arrested on five felony warrants out of Minnesota, including felony issuing of dishonest checks, felony check forgery, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and misdemeanor issuing of a dishonest check. Wheelden will be extradited to Dakota County, Minn.
• Paul E. Oftedahl, 43, of 438 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake was charged on Feb. 24 with possession of methamphetamine. Oftedahl was released on a $5,000 signature bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 3.
• Frank C. Hamer, 66, of Shell Lake was charged on Feb. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor retail theft. Hamer was released on a $2,500 signature bond, and an initial appearance was set for Feb. 26.
• Jeffrey W. Young Jr., 34, of 800 W. Allen St. Apt. 1, Rice Lake was charged on Feb. 24 with possession of methamphetamine. Young was released on a $5,000 signature bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 3.
• Devin M. Peterson, 26, of Chetek was sentenced to 3 years probation and 108 days conditional jail time with Huber. Peterson must undergo an alcohol and other drugs assessment, follow all probation recommendations, pay costs and $470 in restitution and submit DNA to Barron County Jail. Peterson pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
• Christina M. Ladd, 35, of Cumberland was charged on Feb. 24 with fifth offense operating while intoxicated and fifth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content. An initial appearance was scheduled for Feb. 26.
• Gerald W. Jackson, 45 and being held in Barron County Jail, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to escape and was sentenced to 2 years probation. Jackson must follow all probation recommendations, continue to take medications as prescribed and may not possess or consume alcoholic beverages. Jackson was ordered to pay costs and submit DNA to Barron County Jail.
• Leanna R. Demars-Huser, 30, of Grantsburg was charged on Feb. 25 with possession of methamphetamine and three misdemeanors: possession of THC and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Demars-Huser is being held on a $2,500 signature bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 3.
• Sharron L. Jerdee, 78, of Dallas was found guilty by jury trial on Feb. 24 of theft through false representation and misdemeanor attempted theft through false representation. Jerdee remains out on a $5,000 signature bond, and a sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.
• Misty D. Montoya, 49, was charged on Feb. 24 with possession of methamphetamine. A $100 cash bond was set, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 3.
• Matthew J. Siemers, 37, of Barron was charged on Feb. 19 with child abuse and two misdemeanors: criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Siemers was released on a $2,000 signature bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 20.
• Nicole Q. Bestul, 37, of Barron was charged on Feb. 21 with child abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. An initial appearance was set for March 4.
• Ole R. Leiter, 26, of Ridgeland was charged on Feb. 25 with second offense possession of THC and three misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and bail jumping. Leiter is being held on a $2,500 signature bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 4.
Misdemeanors
• Annie J. Merrill, 35, of Cumberland pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to neglecting a child and was sentenced to 1 year probation. Merrill may not go onto any premises where alcohol is sold. Merrill must maintain absolute sobriety, follow all probation recommendations, complete programing, pay costs and submit DNA to Barron County Jail.
• Dante J. Saal, 19, of Birchwood pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to resisting or obstructing an officer. Saal was ordered to pay costs and submit DNA to Barron County Jail.
