Antigen testing site for the COVID-19 virus at the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Student Center is from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday starting Oct. 5-6. Appointments can be scheduled through UWBarron.vivi.healthcare. s is open to students, faculty and staff, and members of the community.

Community members should use the same URL for registration of appointments, but they will select “Community or UW Subcontractor” once they’ve arrived on the landing page.

