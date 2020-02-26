A proposed plan designed to address the needs of Price County's highways will be the topic of a special meeting of the county board held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
The meeting will allow members of the public to learn more about the plan and provide public comments.
After accepting public input, the county board will vote whether or not to proceed with the first year of the plan, authorizing the borrowing of $1 million this year.
Last year, 220 miles of the county's highways were assessed using the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating system. The results of that assessment indicate that 131 miles are in poor or fair condition, 45 miles are fair or good, 22 miles are good to very good, 16 miles are considered failed or very poor, and six miles are
excellent.
According to highway commissioner Joe Baratka, who presented the issue and potential solution to the county board on Feb. 18, the county can currently only afford to reconstruct one to two miles of road per year. In order to catch up on road repairs and begin maintaining a healthy county highway system, Batatka explained the county would need to pave an estimated 10-11 miles of road each year.
To accomplish this, a three-year capital improvement plan for paving and maintenance has been created. The plan has been billed as a method to catch up on roadwork projects so that the majority of the county's highways can be restored to good condition and maintenance costs reduced.
If the drafted plan were approved, the county would borrow $1 million this fall for road work started this summer. According to county administrator Nick Trimner, the plan is designed to reduce the amount of money the county will pay in interest by staging the borrowing at the end of each year.
Work scheduled for this year under the plan includes culvert replacement on County Highway W; bridge engineering on county highways A, C, and YY; rut wedging with hot mix asphalt in select areas on county highways I, F, and D; ditching, culverts, and materials prep for 2021 paving on C and YY; chip sealing on County E for 7.5 miles and on County F for four miles; epoxy overlay on the Duroy Lake Bridge; 10 miles of rout and fill crack sealing on E and D; and the purchase of a Gradall excavator.
The plan calls for the county to borrow an additional $1.5 million in 2021, with projects including paving 2.55 miles of County C; paving 6.7 miles of County YY; bridge replacements on County A and County C; rout and fill crack sealing, and chip sealing on 10 miles of county highway yet to be determined; and ditch, culverts, and materials prep for 2022 paving on E, D, I, and M.
In 2022, the county would borrow $2 million in order to pave three miles of County F; paving and replacing curb and gutter on an eighth of a mile of County D; paving 3.5 miles of County I from State Highway 13 to Halburg Road; paving a mile of County M from County O to Halburg Road; paving 3.5 miles of County O from County M to Broadway Road; bridge and culvert replacement on County YY; chip sealing and crack sealing on county highways yet to be determined; and prep for 2023 paving on E and B.
If approved, the borrowing would increase the county's tax levy by 10.65% in 2021, 4.81% in 2022, and 4.59% in 2023 — a total levy increase of 21.30% in three years, after which county highway maintenance is projected to continue without further levy increases.
The increase would affect county taxpayers differently based on the municipality they reside in. For the first year based on the 10.65% levy increase, taxpayers in Park Falls would see an increase of approximately $22 per every $1,000 already paid in taxes; Phillips residents' taxes would increase by about $26 per every $1,000 paid in taxes; and Prentice residents' taxes would increase by about $31 per every $1,000. Taxpayers in the local towns would see varying increases based on the percentage they pay the county in taxes.
At the meeting, county supervisors William Teeters and Larry Palacek noted that the highway department budget has seen numerous cuts over the years, resulting in the current situation. Both noted that even if the county does not actively try to improve the highway system, maintenance costs will increase as time goes on. Teeters pointed out that on certain highways, the deterioration has become a safety issue.
"We're really at the 11th hour and we really need to get going on a rebuilding program here in Price County," said Palacek.
The discussion among the other supervisors largely echoed these statements, with Bruce Jilka adding that this plan not only addresses the problems, but also provides a means to maintain the roads that are in decent condition.
County supervisor Jeffrey Hallstrand commented that this is an issue facing other small communities in the southern part of the county, which are already feeling the increased tax burden of the Prentice School District referendum.
However, Hallstrand said, "I'll vote for this because I think we need to do it ... I think this is as reasonable a plan as we can come up with."
Following discussion, the county board voted unanimously to proceed with the plan, accepting public comment at the March 17 meeting. County supervisor Sheryl Slaby was not present at the meeting.
Employee raise approved, salaries for county elected officials set for 2021-24
The county board unanimously approved a 1.5% raise for county employees, effective April 5. The total fiscal impact from the wage increase will be $72,835.
The base salary for elected officials including the county clerk, treasurer, and register of deeds was approved at $55,681.60, effective next year on Jan. 4, 2021. County elected officials are also eligible to participate in the county's health insurance program
Any subsequent across-the-board raises to the base salary for county employees will also apply to these elected officials.
County applies for DNR funding through municipal dam grant program
The county board approved two applications for Department of Natural Resource funding through the municipal dam grant program, one for Weimers Dam and one for Cranberry Creek Dam.
Repairs at Weimers Dam would include the replacement of the dam gate, which controls the water level in Soo Lake. The estimated total cost if the project is $646,660, with the fiscal impact to the county estimated at $384,995.
Cranberry Dam is located off of Cranberry Road south of Phillips on the Cranberry Creek Wildlife Flowage. The dam failed and was washed out in 2018, and county forester Eric Holm reported the DNR required the county to either fix or abandon the dam. The estimated total cost of the project is $34,000, with the fiscal impact to the county estimated at $17,000.
Appointments approved for a number of positions
The county board unanimously approved a number of appointments to a variety of positions and committees.
These included seven emergency fire wardens for the purpose of prevention and suppression of forest fires as recommended by the Department of Natural Resources, including Kathy Kosterman from Catawba, Sam Johnson from Phillips, Scott Raab from Ogema, Matt Brenholt from Park Falls, Roxie Ebert of Park Falls, David Sloan of Park Falls, and Steve Teeter of Park Falls.
As Health and Human Services Department director Marilyn Schreuder is retiring after six years in the position, an internal recruitment process took place in order to find a suitable replacement. Trimner recommended hiring Sarah Reese-Socha, who is currently employed as the Children and Youth Division manager for the county, as the new director, effective March 8.
A total of 17 individuals were appointed to the local emergency planning committee, including Doug Rasmussen as chairman, Philip Bochler as vice-chair, Roxanne Kahan as secretary and community emergency coordinator, Jordan Spacek, Brian Schmidt, Michelle Edwards, Joshua Englund, Joe Baratka, Michael Hauschild, Philip Richard, Jerry Ernst, Jeff Hallstrand, Darla Isham, Jean Klimowski, Paul Melby, Kristen Palecek, and Derek Wishowski.
Elyn Schloer was appointed to the Northwest Regional Planning community block development grant committee.
Bonnie Uhren was appointed to the Price County library committee in order to serve the remainder of a term ending May 1, 2020.
A number of individuals were appointed to the Veterans Service Commission, including Theodore Harvey and Mitchell Surman, whose terms will end on Dec. 31, 2020; Richard Lapp and Douglas Moquin, whose terms end Dec. 31, 2021; and Deric Bilgrien and Benjamin Greiner, whose terms end Dec. 31, 2022. Tony Lueck was appointed as the county's Veterans Services officer.
County administrator Nick Trimner was appointed as the county's main point of contact for broadband network projects.
Other business
* The week of April 20-24 was designated as Work Zone Awareness week in Price County, with county officials recognizing the number of accidents occurring each year in Wisconsin work zones and the need for the public to remain cognizant of these designated areas.
* The county board unanimously approved moving forward with contracting an engineer for a series of projects slated to take place at the Price County Airport between 2020-22. Scheduled work includes rehabilitation of runways, upgrade of runway lighting, installation of a new approach lighting system, and other related work deemed necessary. The estimated cost of the project is $2.45 million, with the county's share of the cost coming in at $122,500.
* County chairman Bob Kopisch reported that he had received citizen requests that he exercise his statutory right to appoint county representatives to the Ogema Library Board. After attending a meeting of the library board, speaking with Town of Ogema chairman Lars Holm, and speaking with state library representatives, Kopisch said he saw no reason to appoint more members to the library board at this time.
* A resolution calling for county or regional-based property tax assessments, originating in Washington County and currently being circulated for consideration by the Wisconsin Counties Association, was raised for discussion by Kopisch. He reported he will be attending a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting March 13 where the resolution will be voted on and asked for the board's feedback. A majority of county board members indicated they would prefer to leave assessments as they currently are.
* Revisions to the county board policy and procedure manual were unanimously approved.
