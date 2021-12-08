PARK FALLS — Area COVID-19 case rates have been on the increase since mid-summer and with higher rates since early fall, according to Price County Health and Human Services Department.
The county has reported an increase in positive cases every week since July 26, when the county total was at 1,250 cases overall since the pandemic record keeping started. On Dec. 6 the county reported 2,110 confirmed cases.
“The spike probably started back in September,” said Michelle Edwards, county health officer. “It's kind of carried through and we did see an increase in numbers now since Thanksgiving.”
There was a spike after Thanksgiving weekend, she said. The next posting will better reflect the cases from exposures at the end of November, and will show if more cases resulted from the travel and gatherings.
“Since that Delta variant, we've been seeing higher numbers,” Edwards said. “The summer was pretty good and then the Delta variant hit and now we've seen an increase in numbers, especially after that holiday.”
There are 66 current active cases reported in the county as of Dec. 6. There are 2,205 total county cases since the pandemic records started, and of that number 177 hospitalized and 16 have died.
The county vaccination rate is at 54.8%, which is below the state average of 59.1%. With the anticipated travel and gatherings for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, the health department is recommending that people who are not vaccinated do so, and those who are eligible get a booster dose.
Whether vaccinated or not, at times like these people are encouraged to think about how they conduct gatherings, Edwards said. If it is advisable to limit gatherings in size.
“It's so hard here to do outdoor gatherings (in winter) where you have better ventilation and things like that,” Edwards said. “But, you know, it’s just kind of knowing who you're with and if they've been vaccinated and things like that are going to help reduce the spread.”
Masking is recommended for situations where groups of people are going to be in close proximity to others indoors, she said. When everyone in the group is vaccinated that presents a different situation, she said.
“Probably 90% of our cases were unvaccinated individuals versus vaccinated,” Edwards said.
Since the appearance of the Delta variant the number of severe cases have increased and more often require hospitalization, she said. Hospitals are running at more than 90% capacity, she said.
“Most of those that are in the hospital are unvaccinated,” Edwards said.
There are cases of vaccinated people still catching the virus, she said. Patients, young or old, tend to have less serious cases and better outcomes when vaccinated and then they seek treatment for symptoms early on with a physician or the health department.
The booster is authorized six months after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Edwards said. It is also possible to have a booster of a different brand than the initial vaccinations, she said.
“We have all three of the vaccines available at the health department,” Edwards said. “We do vaccinations at the clinic in Phillips on every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon, and we have a clinic in Park Falls on Tuesdays.”
Testing and vaccinations are also available through the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls clinic, and Park Pharmacy in Park Falls, along with the Pick 'n Save in Phillips, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.