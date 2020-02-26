These are some of the ways the census results will be used.
1) Decision making at all levels of government.
2) Drawing federal, state, and local legislative districts.
3) Attracting new businesses to state and local areas.
4) Distributing over $675 billion annually in federal funds and even more in state funds.
5) Forecasting future transportation needs for all segments of the population.
6) Planning for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and the location of other health services.
7) Forecasting future housing needs for all segments of the population.
8) Directing funds for services for people in poverty.
9) Designing public safety strategies.
10) Development of rural areas. 11) Analyzing local trends. 12) Estimating the number of people displaced by natural disasters.
11) Analyzing local trends.
12) Estimating the number of people displaced by natural disasters.
13) Developing assistance programs for American Indians and Alaska Natives.
14) Creating maps to speed emergency services to households in need of assistance.
15) Delivering goods and services to local markets.
16) Designing facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly, or children.
17) Planning future government services.
18) Planning investments and evaluating financial risk.
19) Publishing economic and statistical reports about the United States and its people.
20) Facilitating scientific research.
21) Developing "intelligent" maps for government and business.
22) Providing proof of age, relationship, or residence certificates provided by the Census Bureau.
23) Distributing medical research.
24) Reapportioning seats in the House of Representatives.
25) Planning and researching for media as background for news stories.
26) Drawing school district boundaries.
27) Planning budgets for government at all levels.
28) Spotting trends in the economic well-being of the nation.
29) Planning for public transportation services.
30) Planning health and educational services for people with disabilities.
31) Establishing fair market rents and enforcing fair lending practices.
32) Directing services to children and adults with limited English proficiency. 33) Planning urban land use. 34) Planning outreach strategies. 35) Understanding labor supply.
33) Planning urban land use.
34) Planning outreach
strategies. 35) Understanding labor supply.
36) Assessing the potential for spread of communicable diseases.
37) Making business decisions.
38) Understanding consumer needs.
39) Planning for faith-based organizations.
40) Locating factory sites and distribution centers.
41) Distributing catalogs and developing direct mail pieces. 42) Setting a standard for creating both public and private sector surveys.
42) Setting a standard or creating both public and rivate sector surveys.
43) Evaluating programs in different geographic areas.
44) Providing genealogical research.
45) Planning for school projects.
46) Developing adult education programs.
47) Researching historical subject areas.
48) Determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans.
planned $15 to $19 hourly rate was raised to $17 to $24 an hour, depending on location, plus mileage. The pay is $19 an hour throughout Northwest Wisconsin, except Douglas County where it is $24.
Recent numbers show 139 have applied in Washburn County, 57% of the 242 goal.
The goal is intentionally more than the number of open positions. Some applicants may not qualify, they may not pass the background check, or they might drop out when they find full-time employment. Also due to the variability in individuals' own circumstances or other work schedules, a person may have limited availability – only able to work one day a week, for example, or half days.
"So our applicant pool really does need to be larger than the number of people who are going to be hired," Manning said.
People already have been hired and are being trained to conduct the census in group facilities such as nursing homes and jails. The next phase will be to hire enumerators to go door to door to follow up at households that do not respond to the census. Potentially they would be in the field from early May through the summer.
"I know that if you've seen in the news at all, there has been some concern about whether or not the Census Bureau will have enough field staff to conduct census operations of rural areas," Manning said. While the Census Bureau will try to keep enumerators in their own areas, some also may work in counties where appli cants are sparser.
In addition to general advertising for applicants, a combination of dispersing information and hosting sign-up days is being done through media, local businesses, libraries, veterans groups, and organizations such as the Lions.
More info is at 2020census.gov or 855.JOB.2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.