In a season that hasn't been bright in the win column, the Rice Lake Warriors boys basketball team had a shining moment Thursday night.
Fourth-year team manager Connor Jensen entered the game, and the scoring column, on Senior Night. The 5-foot-2 Connor brought down the house as he scored two buckets while wearing the No. 54 Rice Lake varsity jersey.
"The whole thing was cool. My first time playing basketball for my team. It was a team effort," said Jensen before Monday's game, where he was back in his usual team manager wear of sport coat and basketball tie.
For the past four seasons, Jensen, who has Down syndrome, has been the righthand man of veteran head coach Kevin Orr, handling the team's jerseys, towels, water bottles, shagging balls during practices and pre-game warmups and even video-taping games when needed.
On Friday, Jensen got the ultimate reward.
"I told Connor he was suiting up. He knew what was coming. He was excited all week," said Orr, who worked out with opponent Eau Claire North how he wanted the game's final seconds to play out. Orr wanted Jensen in the game, with his hands on the ball.
"It was a great moment. It touched a lot of lives. It was just incredible," said Orr.
With 45 seconds to play, the 15-win North Huskies had only an eight-point lead over the one-win Rice Lake Warriors, who battled hard on Senior Night, in fact trailing by only 35-29 at halftime. But Orr had a bigger mission than to have his team foul and attempt threepointers for a slim chance of catching up during the closing seconds.
Enter Jensen, who promptly "stole" the ball from North star Dalton Banks, who will play Division 1 ball at Southern Illinois next season.
Jensen made his first shot—a layup—missed his second shot but then got the rebound from a teammate and banked in a 10-footer at the buzzer. He was rushed by his teammates, who picked him up in celebration.
"That surprised me," said a beaming Jensen, who tried to remember who the first players were to reach him. "Nolan (Rowe) was there, and Justin (Rikkers) and Zach (Widdes), and, well, they all came."
The video from the game's final seconds reached media outlets as far as ESPN's Sportscenter. And it went viral on social media, starting with Banks' tweet, "Tonight, this young man was a rockstar. I say this with all the love in my heart that it was an honor to be part of this. The support and vibe in that gym tonight was amazing. The community of Rice Lake should be so proud."
Banks' father, Jeff Banks, captured a photo of one of Jensen's shots. The photo, too, has taken off on social media.
Jensen, son of Keven and Tanya Jensen, said his favorite sport is basketball, and he has another basketball team as he plays for the Barron County Warriors in Special Olympics competition. And his days with the Rice Lake Warriors may not be over after this season. Orr may bring him back in some capacity.
"Connor has taught our players how to be compassionate and kind. He does everything with such joy," said Orr.
After graduating from Rice Lake High School this spring, Jensen hopes to further his education. For now, his high school studies continue, as do his duties with the Rice Lake Warriors as he puts on the basketball tie that Coach Orr and his teammates got him.
And even after Thursday's over-the-top playing experience, Jensen was in the locker room after the game, making sure all the jerseys were collected. Even that game-worn No. 54.
