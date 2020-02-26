SPOONER– Spooner Area School District is on the right track.
That affirmation was reinforced when District Administrator Dave Aslyn and school board members Erin Burch, Paul Johnson, and Deb Olson attended the Wisconsin Association of School Boards state convention last month.
During the school board meeting on February 17, Aslyn summarized the overall takeaway from their attending various breakout sessions at the conference: The district is ap plying best practices in such areas as using student achievement data to drive instruction, employing social media, and preparing for the referendum.
Burch said that what was interesting to her is that the district's having academic standards, benchmarks, and curriculum in place is a framework that gives staff the freedom to use instruction to expand how they engage students.
"And the exciting work that's going on right now in our district, I am hopeful that we have that framework set to be able to offer a lot more opportunities for student en gagement and agency in the way that they learn," she said.
Students who are engaged are more successful in their learning and achievement, Burch said.
Some of the topics covered in the sessions that the board members and Aslyn chose to sit in on included:
> Figuring out what makes students want to go to school (including sports or extracurricular activities) so they get in a pattern of going to school and being involved. Learning then becomes more natural.
> Educational models used in the United States and abroad.
> Dealing with conflict when people have differing viewpoints. One way: Maintaining respect for each other.
> Referendums. Olson said it is good to know that the district is moving forward with what it should be doing to get that referendum passed, based on what was taught in the seminar.
> Author Yong Zhau's book "What Works May Hurt – Side Effects in Education." The book looks at the sometimes unexpected adverse side effects of educational practices.
> Data-driven decision making and how it relates to progressing to ward the district's goals.
> Changes that a school district has enacted to help support its special education students and increase student achievement overall.
> How schools foster their students' deeper learning and engage
> Preparing "futureready" students, graduates that can apply what they have learned and are ready for the job markets of the future, not just able to "regurgitate facts."
The goal is for students to think with complexity through creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, effective com munication, and collaboration.
Resolution
Johnson reported that convention delegates did not approve a resolution requesting state funding to help with the cost of changing "offensive" mascot names.
The changeover could cost some districts $100,000 by the time they convert gym floors, sports uniforms, band uniforms, and other mascot-marked materials over to a new name. Some of the districts pointed out that they had to pay for it themselves 30 years ago when the issue surfaced.
