Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&