My family has a history of saving newspapers and every once in a while, I pull them off the shelf and arbitrarily select one to peruse. As luck would have it, this month I selected a Rice Lake Chronotype from 1934 — yep, 87 years old and rapidly deteriorating in my hands. It was full of articles I loved reading, but one on the front page caught my eye. The title was: "What Rice Lake Has." My curiosity was piqued as I discovered it was a list, an incredible list of positives about our city.
Here goes, in 1934 we had: “5,177 people in 1930 census; three fine public parks; county rural normal school; 2,449 acres in city limits; Barron County Fair; over 100 businesses; a great resort section; three baseball teams; night-lighted ball park; municipal airport; concrete highway to Chicago; one of three of the largest weeklies in Wisconsin; finest Main Street in the Northwest and beautiful natural site for a growing city; bank resources at $1.5 million; a municipal band; many resorts; Omaha and Soo railroads; bus and truck lines; creamery and cheese factory; cheese warehouses; wholesale grocery houses; 86 miles of streets; 12 miles of sewer; a dandy golf course; nearly completed brewery, factory sites, large pea canning factory; sixteen churches; excellent school; large excelsior mill; a great dairy community and two fine hospitals.”
I flipped the paper over and there was a smaller article on "Openings Here for": “a candy factory; processed cheese factory; furniture factory; packing plant; district state normal school; denominational college; state trout hatchery; large county asylum; a business college; a large nursery plant; auto assembly plant; a vaccine plant; Y.M.C.A. building; community auditorium; a boat factory; winter sports program; farmers market place; paper box factory; overall factory; knitting works; woolen mill; tannery; State Junior College; Upper Wisconsin workhouse; wood using industries of many kinds; candy, and vaccine plants using milk and cream.” I was shocked our grandparents desired a vaccine factory let alone one using milk and cream. -
The above lists were both incredibly positive in content. Our early forebears dreamed big and acted on those dreams. The city dates to 1868 when huge pines were cut where the Red Cedar River flows under the Main Street bridge today. In 1875, Knapp, Stout & Co had the first plat of the city drawn, and copies of the original are available at the Rice Lake Public Library. (Ask Linda) The streets in Rice Lake were named after Knapp Stout employees or men who were influential at the time of development. (This all took place long before anyone heard of women’s lib.)
The Chronotype, Don Carney, and Bob Heffner have shared information on the history of Rice Lake’s street names; it has always fascinated me as a longtime resident. This spring we hopped in the car and set off to find all streets I could locate using information from the three above sources.
Street names having to do with Knapp/Stout Lumber Company are items 1-11.
1. Knapp, Stout, Wilson, Tainter, and Douglas (married to John Knapp’s sister)
2. Messenger was married to William Wilson’s sister (a land specialist)
3. George Barwise-Chief clerk, son of a lawyer here
4. William Allen-Accountant, paid his taxes in cash
5. E. B. Bundy-Menomonie Judge, son was lawyer here
6. Charles Nunn-Chief clerk of Knapp Stout here
7. Ed Coleman-Knapp/Stout store manager here in 1890’s
8. Nathan Noble-Knapp/Stout foreman Menomonie, Manager Rice Lake Lumber 1883-1890
9. Sam Barker-K/S foreman here to 1876
10. Jim Bracklin-K/S foreman here 1876-1900
11. John Schneider-K/S logger, homesteader, platted south end of city
Other streets were named for:
12. John Humbird-Pioneer lumberman and RR organizer
13. Clarence Chamberlain-Secretary Rice Lake Lumber in Eau Claire
14. Peter Reuter-Founded Reuter Hub and Spoke and Mayor of Kaukauna
15. William Hatten-Founded Meiklejohn and Hatton Barrel and Stave Co
16. Ernest Hartel-Manager of above Barrel and Stave Co
17. George Slocum-Manager of Wise Land Co.
18. Charles Bone-Chronotype editor
19. Jolt Gates-Superintendent of Schools 1883, later in business, landowner
20. Sawyer family-Headquarters store in downtown, later south side grocery
21. Eleazar Hammond-Lumberman, liked big yards on houses he built
22. Eusebe Craite-Developer, Majestic Theatre
23. Ed Manwaring, Robert McCauley, Putnam, Colan-Landholders
There are about 15 more streets named after early ancestors — all keystone folks who had a role in founding Rice Lake. Remember, we are looking back almost 160 years since the first pines were cut along the river.
It is probably time to take a stroll through the National Lumbering Hall of Fame Park on the SE side of the Main Street bridge. This is where our city began with one of the largest logging operations in the United States. You will love the ‘Lumbering Park’ — bring a picnic lunch and a fishing pole — the view of the lake is spectacular from every bench and table on the site. Enjoy spring — savor your freedom — celebrate life!
Roxie Olsen describes herself as a summer director for Camp Grandma Rox, winter language arts consultant and year-round family matriarch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.