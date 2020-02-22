Ashland Play Unplugged owner Joe Croteau is still waiting for the first police officer to come through his door to talk about community policing concerns.
Croteau's store at 307 Main St. W. often is visited by officers who are customers, but never by uniformed officers walking their beats.
"But we haven't had any pop-ins where they come to see what is going on," he said.
Two months after Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire announced in a Daily Press interview that his department was reintroducing community-based policing in which
officers would be out of their cars and speaking with business owners and residents, a spot check of downtown found none had been visited by officers on their beats checking up on their concerns.
The National Institute of Justice defines community policing as a philosophy of personalized policing with the same officer patrolling and working in the same area on a permanent basis, working in a proactive partnership with citizens to identify and solve problems.
In the spot checks, efforts were made to contact nine businesses, mostly in the west side downtown area where businesses are concentrated. Of that number, seven owners or managers spoke to the Daily Press. All said essentially the same thing: several had police as customers, but none could recall speaking to officers in the recent past about police matters that were not tied to a specific complaint.
That doesn't mean the businesses felt unserved by police. Though he hasn't been visited by officers, Croteau said he was satisfied with the level of police protection he and his business receive.
When the store had a recent credit card fraud issue, for example, police responded quickly to his complaint and checked the store's surveillance camera to investigate the matter.
Domino's General Manager Cindy Zakovec said she occasionally sees Ashland police in her Main Street store, but the conversation isn't about community policing or any issues going on in the neighborhood.
"They come in and order pizza. They really haven't done a whole lot of talking, but they do come in from time to time," she said.
Zacovec says she has chatted with officers.
"It depends on how busy we are, mostly it's, 'hey, how are you doing, and have a good day,' that's about it," she said.
It was much the same at Scissor's Edge Hair Salon at 309 Main St. W. where Destiny Fisher is the receptionist. She said she has not seen a police officer stop by since she began working in the salon in August.
But like Croteau, she isn't complaining about police protection.
"They get here quick when they need to," she said.
"When the security alarm goes off, they get here before I do," agreed salon owner Cheryl Provost.
But those are police visits in response to complaints. The hallmark of community-oriented policing is the relationships officers establish with residents — relationships that encourage communication between police and the people they serve.
"We haven't really had anyone stop in and ask us like, 'Hey, how is the neighborhood?' We may occasionally get a cop stopping in to see if we have an opening for a haircut," Fisher said.
Gregoire said his department remains committed to community policing and that he envisions it as based on being able to react to problem areas. He said areas like convenience stores often have problems and get officer attention.
"It's not the hair salons and places like that," he said. "Those are places where frauds may occur, but that is nothing that community policing can stop by visiting."
He said community policing can influence crime in places like the skate park in the summer where officers are frequent visitors.
He also said frequent visits by officers helped to clear up a situation at the Sand Bar, which had an issue with persons hanging around the building.
"Community policing is trying to identify problem locations and respond to it," he said.
That could mean an expanded police presence, or just sitting down with people in conflict and trying to work issues out," he said.
However he said it didn't necessarily mean visiting every Main Street business.
"Think of resources; we have very limited resources. We are down two officers right now; one has retired, and one is out on injury. That is half a shift. So, do I want to send my officers and walk them back and forth? Is that a good use of resources? I don't think so," he said. "There is a lot more to community policing than just walking into a business and asking how things are going today."
Gregoire said a change in how the department divides the city, from 12 districts to four quadrants, assures that calls are answered more promptly and don't get lost for days or weeks if an officer is on vacation or otherwise away from his job.
But real-world logistics make it difficult to contact as many members of the public as Gregoire would like. He said it was a no-win situation, where police could be attacked for wasting time instead of patrolling on one hand and not seeking input from community members on the other hand.
"With social media the way it is, we are being watched more closely than we ever were before, which is a good thing, but you have to be mindful of spending too much time at one place or not reaching out enough," he said.
One on One Hair Designing owner Lynn Chingo said in the original Daily Press story about Gregoire's plan to resume community policing that she appreciated routine visits from police officers.
"It means you don't have to call them when things start to go wrong," she said at the time.
She said since that story, she has not had any more officer visits to her shop — and she misses them.
"It's nice just to have them stop and see what's going on," she said. "It would be nice if someone would stop and check on all the businesses."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.