COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events
>>Birchwood Area Food Pantry: 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., first and third Mondays (March 2, 16) and Saturdays (March 7, 21), south Main Street, Birchwood. 715.416.3139.
>>Waste Free Wednesday: 6-8 p.m. Program teaches strategies for reducing the amount of waste produced in household. This month: Learning how to repair and reuse items from instead of throwing them away. Bring in old or unwanted t-shirts and socks to make tote bags and pet toys. Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, N2384 Hunt Hill Rd., Sarona. Fee. Info: 715.635.6543 or hunthill.org
>>Clubs, meetings, support groups
>>The Spooner Garden Club: Meets most months the fourth Thursday (Feb. 27). Location varies. Members learn about gardening techniques, conservation, and the environment. Spoonergardenclub1932@ gmail.com.
>
• The Washburn County Genealogical Society: Will meet on Friday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at the City Hall meeting room (Library Bldg.), 501 First St., Shell Lake. A genealogy program will follow the business meeting. The public is invited to attend.
>>Rice Lake Brain Injury Support Group: Meets at 1:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month (March 1) at Marshfield Medical Center – Rice Lake. A program will be presented. Lunch is provided from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the cafeteria. Jim or Corinne Richie, 715.234.0079.
>>Alzheimer's Support Group: Meets at 9 a.m. on the first Monday (March 2) except Labor Day at Trinity Lutheran Church. 715.416.2942.
>>Library LEGO Club: Challenges with free build time. Legos provided. First Monday of the month (March 2) at 6 p.m. Lego Club is free; for ages 3 and up.
>>Northwoods Weavers: Meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month (March 3) at Northwind Book & Fiber, Spooner. For more information: 715.635.6811.
>>Washburn County Republican Party: Will hold its annual Caucus on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Alley Cats Coffee Shop in Spooner.
Ongoing activities
>>Wisconsin Chessheads: 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Spooner Senior Center. All levels welcome. Kevin McMullin, 715.416.1102.
>>Samurai Techniques of Ancient Japan – Beginners: 1-2 p.m., continuing each Saturday (except when school is not in session), Spooner High School multipurpose/wrestling room. Ages 15 and up. No charge.
>>Northwoods Scrabble: 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays at the Out of the Woods Winery, 10588 Main St., Hayward. All skill levels welcome. More info: Nancy Douglas, kotory@pacbell.net or 951.233.5136.
>>Book Clubs: Area libraries have book clubs.
>>Children's activities: Free programs and activities through the week at Lakeland Family Resource Center, Spooner. For more info: 715.635.4669 or famrc@gmail.com.
lakelandfamrc@gmail.com. >>The Quilting Group: To quilt for charitable use. 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays (except first Thursday), Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner.
>>Knitting: Wednesday Knitting Group, Wednesdays, 2 to 4 p.m. Knitting League of Spooner, Mondays, 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Northwind Book & Fiber, Spooner. 715.635.6811.
>>Pickleball: 6-7:45 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, September through May, except when school is not in session, at Spooner Elementary School Gym. All ages are welcome. No charge.
>>Activities at libraries: Local libraries feature a host of activities through the week.
Ongoing support
>>Alzheimer's Day Respite Program in Spooner: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Trinity Lutheran Church, Spooner. Supervised social activities, noon meal, light exercise, and quiet time for persons with memory loss or confusion. 715.416.2942.
>>Narcotics Anonymous: Sunday, 6 p.m., and Wednesday, 7 p.m., open meetings, 202 6th Ave., Shell Lake.
>>T.O.P.S. (Take Off PoundsSensibly): Wednesdays, Spooner Senior Citizens Center. Weigh-in, 4 p.m.; meeting, 4:30 p.m. 715.468.4547.
>>T.O.P.S. (Take OffPounds Sensibly): Fridays, Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner. Weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 8:25 a.m. Bonnie, 715.635.7060.
>>Alcoholics Anonymous, A&H: 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Lakeside Lutheran Church. Dave, 715.259.3302.
>>Alcoholics Anonymous, Shell Lake: At the Alano Club, 202 6th Ave. Meetings are non-smoking and open unless noted as closed (for alcoholics only). Meetings: Sunday – 10 a.m., closed; Monday – noon; Tuesday – noon (closed), and 7 p.m.; Wednesday – 1 p.m.; Thursday – 1 p.m.; Friday – 2 p.m. (closed) and 7 p.m.; Saturday – noon.
>>Women Healing Women: Support group for primary survivors of domestic and/or sexual abuse. 4 to 5:30 p.m. every other Tuesday, Embrace's Washburn County outreach office. Office, 715.635.5245.
>>TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Meets each Thursday in the Calvary Lutheran Church basement, Minong. Weigh-in, 3:30 p.m.; meeting, 4 p.m. Janice, 715.635.2305.
>>Alcoholics Anonymous, Spooner: 6 p.m., Mondays, Spooner Health main level conference room.
>>Spiritual Night Retreat Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, 7 p.m., St. Francis de Sales Church, Spooner.
>>New Directions Mental Health Drop-in Center: 425 Tainter, Rice Lake. Minorities from Barron and Washburn counties. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. 715.234.3637.
>>Stroke Support Group: Lakeview Medical Center, Rice Lake. 715.236.6408. Compassion Connection: Christ-centered ministry for those struggling with life-controlling addictions. Meetings: men, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays; and co-ed, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays. Compassion Center, 1031 West Cty. Hwy. B, Shell Lake. 715.468.1055.
Dorothy Karwoski
Dorothy Ann (Carlson) Karwoski, 89, of Minong suddenly passed away at Spooner Health hospital on Wednesday, February 19, from a severe stroke.
Dorothy Karwoski Dorothy was born on July 1, 1930, in Duluth to Andrew and Rosa (Johnson) Carlson. Graduating from Clover Valley High School in 1948 was a proud memory in Dorothy's life. She often reminisced about living along the North Shore of Lake Superior at French River and visiting with her brothers and their children. Other memories include working for the North-Western Bell and Avionics in Duluth.
The highlight of Dorothy's life was marrying Connie Karwoski on September 26, 1952, in Superior, where they lived until moving to Person's Lake in Wascott. At that time, Dorothy worked at Nelson's Cafe in Minong until she retired.
Then it was time for traveling to warmer climates, and their new title was "snowbirds." Years later, Dorothy and Connie built a house and they moved to Minong, where she became a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She stayed active by playing bingo with friends, knitting afghans that many hold dear, watching soap operas, and spending time with her greatgrandchildren.
Most importantly, Dorothy was affectionately known for her baking – cinnamon rolls, apple pies, and Nana bread. "Dorothy brought much kindness to many, and all of us will cherish our memories," her family said.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Connie; parents; and brothers, Roy (Ethel) Carlson, Verner (Mary Jane) Carlson, Melvin (Mary) Carlson, and David Carlson.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family – daughter, Linda (Gregory) Hinde of Radisson; grandsons, Jeremy (Megan) Hinde of New London, and Kyle (Danelle) Hinde of Auburn, Washington; great-granddaughter, Avery Hinde; great-grandson, Weston Hinde; and close sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
One of Dorothy's wishes was to be near Connie and to have a graveside service at Wascott Cemetery during the summer.
Services have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 218.624.5200.
