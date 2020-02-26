WASHBURN COUNTY– Washburn County, like the rest of the state of Wisconsin, is vulnerable to a variety of disasters. Wisconsin has incurred disaster-related damages totaling $3 billion in the last three decades, but future losses can be reduced through mitigation activities.
A recent study by the Multi-hazard Mitigation Council shows that each dollar spent on mitigation on average saves society in excess of $6. Since 1993 more than 400 disasters have occurred in the United States, affecting communities in all 50 states, costing the country over $500 million per week, and killing more than 24,000 people.
Mitigation actions reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from hazards. These preventative actions can be as simple as elevating a furnace in a basement that sometimes has water on the floor. Mitigation also can have a comprehensive approach such as relocating buildings out of the floodplain or strengthening critical facilities to prevent wind damage and provide stronger shelter.
In an effort to better prepare Washburn County to manage its vulnerability to disasters, Washburn County Emergency Management applied for, received, and has completed a Pre Disaster Mitigation (PDM) update planning grant. The update will serve as a roadmap that outlines potential cost-effective hazard mitigation activities, some of which might be available for future grant funding.
The updated plan outlines the risks and vulnerabilities that the county faces from natural disaster and highlights mitigation strategies that might reduce future losses. The completed draft Hazard Mitigation Plan update is available during business hours at the county clerk's office, at 10 4th Ave., Shell Lake, for review and public comment from March 2 to March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.