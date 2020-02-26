February

• 27: Friends of Tuscobia Trail will meet on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at 8644 W. Deer Lane, Ojibwa.

• 27: Bats at the Weiss Library, 6 p.m., with Brian Heeringa. Info: 715-634-2161.

• 27: Birthday Card Making, at the Weiss Community Library with Marty Zych, 1 p.m. Preregistration required, 715-634-2161.

• 28: Community Skating Party, 7:30-9 p.m., Hayward Sports Center. Skate rental available.

• 29: Snake Feeding at 10 a.m. Meet Emory and Digger, the Cable Natural History Museum's live snakes, and watch them eat a mouse. Info: cablemuseum.org.

• 29: Bingo for Paws. Every Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 at Fish Tales Pub and Grub, 12502 Cty. Rd. B. $1 bingo cards, 50/50 cash raffle. Each game prizes are split 50/50 between winner and the Northwoods Humane Society. Info: (715) 634-0879.

• 29: Snowshoe Adventure on the Hayward Library Trails, with Emily Stone. 10:30 a.m. at library. Register by Feb. 28, 715-634-2161; call to reserve snowshoes if necessary, 715-798-3890.

March

• 4: Dinner Lecture at the Ranch: "Life as an Itinerant Wildlife Photographer" with Keith Crowley. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Ranch in Hayward. Optional dinner and conversation after the presentation. Register by March 2 at cablemuseum.org or 715-798-3890.

• 5: Farmer's Market at NorthLakes Community Clinic, Hayward, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• 5: First Thursday at the Park Center featuring Kim Ritchie/Squirrel Cage, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Chad Kostner.

• 5: Women's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the War (19th Amendment), 1 p.m., Weiss Community Library.

• 6-7: The Fat Bike Birkie, premier on-snow fat bike event in North America. Three events to chosoe from. Info: birkie.com.

• 6-7: World's Longest Weenie Roast Weekend, Lakewoods Resort, Cable. Fundraiser for Great Divide Ambulance Service and Namakagon Volunteer Fire Department.

• 7: Stone Lake Sledding Party, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Lake Wesleyan Church.

• 7: Snake Feeding at 10 a.m. Meet Emory and Digger, the Cable Natural History Museum's live snakes, and watch them eat a mouse. Info: cablemuseum.org.

• 7: Bingo for Paws. Every Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 at Fish Tales Pub and Grub, 12502 Cty. Rd. B. $1 bingo cards, 50/50 cash raffle. Each game prizes are split 50/50 between winner and the Northwoods Humane Society. Info: (715) 634-0879.

• 7: Barnes Area Historical Association annual "Big Ca$h" Winter Fest Raffle and Fundraiser, noon to 5:30 p.m., Barnes VFW Hall, Lake Road Barnes. Food, beverages, silent auction, meat raffles, door prize drawings. Drawing at 4:30 p.m. Need not be present to win. Info and tickets, 715-795-3065.

• 8: Park Center presents the Reunion Road Band, featuring Solid Joe Lindzius, 2 p.m. matinee.

• 10: Cycling to Heaven: How to Plan a Cycling Trip to Europe, with Mike and Barb Kelly, 6 p.m., Weiss Community Library, Hayward.

• 10: Cable Community Dinner, 5-6 p.m., Cable Community Center, free will offering. Sponsored by Cable churches and other organizations and merchants. Information: Diane Stewart, 715-798-4567 or buyart@cheqnet.net

