Albert Colom, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment management, has resigned from his position, UW-EC Chancellor James Schmidt said Monday.
Colom is facing a UW System investigation into a complaint that he discriminated against a former employee based on her gender and created a toxic work environment.
Colom's resignation will be effective Sept. 2. He won't work on campus or supervise employees until that time, but "will be re-assigned duties related to his extensive enrollment management expertise," Schmidt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.