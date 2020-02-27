Albert Colom, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment management, has resigned from his position, UW-EC Chancellor James Schmidt said Monday.

Colom is facing a UW System investigation into a complaint that he discriminated against a former employee based on her gender and created a toxic work environment.

Colom's resignation will be effective Sept. 2. He won't work on campus or supervise employees until that time, but "will be re-assigned duties related to his extensive enrollment management expertise," Schmidt said.

