Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&