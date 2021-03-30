The April 6 election will decide who represents three districts on the Rice Lake City Council, two seats on the Cameron School Board, and fill the office of state superintendent of public education and a seat on the 3rd District Court of Appeals.
Incumbent Keith Moffat and Bruce Willers are vying for the District 1 alderperson seat, Gina Sookiayak and Robert Brueggen seek the District 2 seat being vacated by incumbent Dan Schwab, who chose not to run, and incumbent Doug Edwardsen is being challenged by James Muller for the District 4 seat.
The Chronotype asked each candidate a simple question: “Why are you running?”
In District 1 Moffat responded, but Willers did not respond to repeated requests.
DISTRICT 1:
Moffat: The 1st District, the cultural and historic heart of Rice Lake, is having a rebirth! There are newer businesses, we have a new Director for the Main Street Association, classic homes are being remodeled. This district deserves someone that will continue to fight for it— keeping the momentum going.
Last year, the council elected me to fill the Jim Dorrance vacancy. It has been an education and an honor. I sincerely, hope I've earned your vote this year.
My Priorities:
- 1st District receives its fair share of the city’s resources.
- Fiscally conservative while supporting business & housing growth.
- Respect for Police & Fire Fighters: Making sure they have what they need.
- Focused on serving the people, instead of getting distracted by party politics, recently so extreme.
Supported:
- Replacing aging fire trucks
- New Tax Increment District, facilitating a new medical complex with quality jobs.
Retired Engineer 40 years, Honeywell & Textron. Was raised by dedicated civil servants as an Eagle Scout, in a city much like Rice Lake, Chanute, Kan. Served U.S. Army, as a Guided Missile Officer.
Kathy, my wife, and I moved near our daughter, Sara Lawton. She owns Poppy Popcorn Co. on Main Street. Affiliations; Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake Area Men’s Club, Elks Lodge 1441.
DISTRICT 2
Robert Brueggen: I am writing to you today to ask for your vote for City Council in the upcoming April 6 spring election.
Having grown up on our family dairy farm outside of Rice Lake, I am no stranger to hard work. And that is why I am running — to work hard for you, the taxpayers of Rice Lake. After graduating from Rice Lake High School I started a construction company that I have run with my son for the last 30 years building homes in and around Rice Lake. My wife Lisa and I reside at 1532 Park Ave. and have always considered Rice Lake our home.
For the last 15 years I have either served on the board or have been president of the Heart of the North Builders Association. As a business owner and leader of this organization, I know the importance of giving back to the community and making sure Rice Lake continues to be a vibrant place to live, work, and play for all residents.
I love living in the city of Rice Lake and I want nothing more than people to be proud to raise their families here. I look forward listening to your concerns and working hard for you as your next city council member.
I humbly ask for your vote on April 6.
DISTRICT 2
Gina Sookiayak: I want to bring a fresh perspective to city council. I am the wife of Harvey, mom to four children ages 3-13, and an educator. I will bring a voice for working families in our community.
Families look to local governments to provide a safe and welcoming environment to raise their children. We must continue to make Rice Lake a community that is a desirable place for families to work and live. This involves making sure we have affordable housing, ample employment, and great recreation activities like our parks, trails, and library. While these are critical for families, they affect all citizens’ quality of life and impact our city’s potential for growth.
While I bring a new perspective, I’m certainly aware that it is not the only perspective. If elected, I will stay informed about issues facing our community and will take the time to listen with an open mind to the various perspectives of constituents.
Most parents volunteer at church and school; however, having a voice in city government gives us one more avenue to positively impact our children’s future by having a say in policies the city is adopting today. I would be honored to represent District 2.
Incumbent Harlan Dodge is running unopposed in District 3.
In District 4, Muller declined to submit comments.
DISTRICT 4:
Edwardsen: At my first Rice Lake City Council meeting in 2017, I felt like someone behind a steering wheel for the first time. What rules do I need to follow? How do we operate this vehicle called local government? I realized that the skills I developed in my 35 years as a business leader and manager would also make me an effective council member. Through actively listening, asking questions, gathering facts, sharing and debating ideas with other council members, and relying on the knowledgeable department managers, we arrive at our desired destination, most efficiently, while consuming the fewest resources.
As a City Council, our top priority must be public safety. I have been an outspoken supporter of our Police and Fire Chiefs to maintain and build their departments’ capabilities to protect lives, property and businesses. I support the work of our Community Services Department to continue upgrading and maintaining our roads, as well as to create family-friendly parks and amenities that residents want. I support initiatives like the senior center and affordable housing to serve our growing senior population. I encourage residential, commercial and retail development to provide desirable places to live, great places to work and interesting places to shop.
Cameron School Board
Three candidates — incumbents Brandon Olson, Dan Rappel plus Ginger Newland — seek two seats on the Cameron School Board.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Also on the ballot will be Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly, who are running in the nonpartisan election for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction. The incumbent, Carolyn Standford-Taylor, is not running.
Underly currently serves as superintendent for the Pecatonica school district. She is vying with former Brown Deer Superintendent Kerr for the open state post.
In the primary election, Kerr and Underly earned 486 votes and 417 nods, respectively, in Barron County. In the city of Rice Lake, Underly received 109 votes to Kerr’s 63.
Kerr was the only candidate with widespread conservative support. Underly won the teachers’ endorsement.
Court of Appeals
Rick Cveykus and Gregory Gill are running for the District 3 Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals hears cases appealed from the circuit courts and will only overrule trial court decisions to fix important legal or procedural errors.
Cveykus is an attorney who lives in Wausau. In a statement, he said: “I possess a deep understanding of how the rule of law shapes our society and the need for independent judges. Honesty, fairness, and transparency are what I’m all about and I will bring those characteristics to the bench. In my practice, I have built trust-based relationships with folks of all backgrounds and all who come before me will be treated with dignity and respect.”
Gill is a trial judge for Outagamie County Circuit Court. He said: “For the past nine years, I have served as a trial court judge. I have administered cases ranging from traffic violations to complex litigations affecting hundreds of individuals. Prior to my work as a judge, I worked as a law clerk for the Honorable William C. Griesbach, a federal district court judge. In that capacity, I spent significant time reading, researching and writing. Outside of my work in the legal field, I have maintained a connection to the community through volunteer efforts.”
Voters elect Court of Appeals judges to six-year terms. There is no term limit.
The deadline for absentee ballot requests to be submitted by mail, online, email, or fax. is by 5 p.m. Friday. It’s also the deadline to register to vote or to vote absentee in person at the municipal clerk’s office.
On election day polls are open 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.