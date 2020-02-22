Dave Allen used to spend up to three hours messing around with hoses just to water the flowers in the front of his house.
This year he's looking forward to skipping that rigmarole and instead using water from the rain barrel he and wife Kathy bought last year as part of a cooperative venture between the city of Ashland and Ashland County.
The rain barrels make it easy to sprinkle a thirsty garden when the skies are blue, and help conserve water. Local residents took to the barrels with enthusiasm, Ashland Director of Planning and Development Megan McBride said.
A city-sponsored program using grant funding to help bring down the cost of the barrels quickly sold out last year.
"We had to buy a set number of pallets, and when we sold out of them, we didn't have the capacity to get more," McBride said.
This year the city is taking advance orders, ensuring that when it places orders, everyone who signs up for a rain barrel will get one.
"We have a waiting list for this year already, which is nice," McBride said.
Dave and Kathy Allen, who live at 810 MacArthur Ave., said the barrels are worth the wait.
"To me there were several reasons for getting a rain barrel," said Kathy Allen. "Number one is that it conserves on water. It also means that water is accessible in the front of the house where we have no faucet. And it also means that we won't have this great big puddle next to the porch after it rains."
The new supplier, the Canadian company Enviro World, provides rain barrels to many municipalities including the city of Chicago, McBride said.
"You can use the water for almost anything," said Aiden Reilly, an Ameri-Corps service member working with the city to help incorporate green infrastructure. "That saves money on the water bill — if you are harvesting the rain, you are not pumping water out of the lake," he said.
A rain barrel diverting water away from the footings of a home also can reduce the chance of a basement flooding, he said.
The program has applied for a grant subsidy from the Chequamegon Bay Foundation and may also apply for funding from The Home Depot so the rain barrels can be sold at a price of $45 each. That compares to an $87 price tag for the same barrel on Amazon.com.
Order forms will be available online beginning in March following city council approval with a link through the Planning Department's web page. The barrels will be on display at the Bay Area Farm and Garden Show and Dairy Breakfast set for April 4 at the Bay Area Civic Center, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pickup will be at the Ashland County native plant sale on Friday, May 8, from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ashland County highway garage, 1701 Third St. W.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.