Child sexual assault
• Craig T. Peshtony, 19, 13329W Giiwedin Drive, LCO, is charged with second-degree felony sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 between Sept. 3 and Nov. 14, 2019, at a residence in the Town of Hayward.
Peshtony was placed on a $500 cash bond and had his initial court appearance Feb. 18. A preliminary hearing will be held March 31.
Meth offenses
• Heather R. Martinson, 25, 13002 Watertower Lane, LCO, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine Jan. 18, 2020. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Skunawong Lane. An officer searched a white van and found hypodermic needles and small bags containing suspected heroin. A bindle of meth was found in Martinson's purse.
Martinson was placed on a $2,500 signature bond but failed to appear in court Feb. 5. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
• Denis K. Lapka, 57, Menomonie, was placed on two years of probation and fined $498.50 for possession of methamphetamine in his vehicle pursuant to a traffic stop in the Sevenwinds Casino parking lot July 8, 2019. He must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent. Dismissed but read in were charges of possessing THC and driving while revoked.
Heroin charges
• Juan Lawrence Cavazos, 26, 4656N Signor St., Signor, is charged with felony possession of three grams or less of heroin with intent to deliver Feb. 12, 2020. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a sheriff's deputy on Highway B near the county highway shop. An infant was in a car seat. Officers found several tin foil bindles of suspected heroin where Cavazos was seated and a bindle of heroin in a package of baby wipes.
Cavazos was placed on a $2,500 cash bond and made his initial court appearance Feb. 18. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 25. He is ordered to not have any contact with minors.
Probation revoked
> The probation of Roman L. Fuqua, 23, Minneapolis, was revoked and he was sentenced to one year in jail for possessing narcotic drugs Aug. 17, 2018. He is allowed to serve the sentence in another county at no additional cost to Sawyer County.
Sentence amended
> On Feb. 20, 2020, the sentence of Raymond D. Wolf, 58, formerly of 6909N Thoroughfare Road, Stone Lake, was amended to reflect information from the victim witness coordinator that no restitution is requested.
On Oct. 10, 2019, Wolf was convicted of first-degree felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 between May 1 and Sept. 1, 1992. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, is required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime, have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 even while in prison, and have no contact with his victims or their families from this case or any read-in cases. He is required to complete any assessment and/or treatments imposed by the Dept. of Corrections, and attend and complete sex offender treatment group, along with any aftercare recommended by providers.
Meth at jail
> A sentence of five years in prison plus five years of extended supervision was imposed but stayed, and Marissa Reatta Wade, 28, 6830N South Reserve Road, Reserve, was placed on five years of probation for possession of 5.3 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in or near the Sawyer County Jail Jan. 4, 2017. As a condition of probation, she must serve one year in jail with Huber privileges and credit for 278 days served previously. Wade was assessed $518 costs, must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by her agent, and undergo an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations.
Substantial battery
• Charles Scott Quagon, 51, 10695W Hwy. CC, Couderay, was placed on three years of probation and fined $780 for felony substantial battery to a woman July 2, 2018, in the Town of Bass Lake. He is ordered to have no contact with the woman without the approval of the Dept. of Corrections and to complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent. He was credited with 24 days in jail.
• Curtis John Trepanier, 36, 13375W Schoolhouse Circle, LCO, was placed on three years of probation and fined $754 for felony substantial battery to a 40 year old woman at his residence Jan. 27, 2017. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim unless approved by his probation agent, and to complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through. Two charges of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read in.
Criminal damage
• Michael K. Rainey, 30, Luck, was placed on one year of probation and fined $589 for misdemeanor criminal damage to property by punching a hole in wall and breaking a phone at a residence on Indian Trail Road Jan. 17, 2020. A charge of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) was dismissed but read in. He must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through.
Business theft
• Shawn A. Belille, 30, Stephanie Lane, Hayward, was placed on one year of probation for misdemeanor theft in a business setting by taking $75 cash from the cash register while he was employed at El Tequila Restaurant Nov. 25, 2018. He was assessed $243 court costs plus $75 restitution to El Tequila, must maintain absolute sobriety, complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through.
Fleeing officer
• Katherine E. Espersen-Fellbaum, 19, 15927W Second St., Hayward, was placed on two years of probation for fleeing/eluding an officer on Round Lake School Road, Highway 77 and Kreyer Lane July 13, 2019. She was fined $654 and must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by her agent.
Drug paraphernalia
• Miranda N. Hille, 24, 15880 Guard St.-No. 106, Hayward, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber privileges of possessing are marijuana pipe and grinder pursuant to a traffic stop at Highway 77 and Minnie Avenue Oct. 24, 2018.
Hille was sentenced to five months in jail for driving without a valid license (third or subsequent offense within three years) Jan. 20, 2019. She was credited with 60 days in custody and has Huber release privileges.
Hille was sentenced to five months in jail (concurrent with her other sentences) for criminal damage to property by breaking the windshield of a man's car Nov. 19, 2018. A charge of disorderly conduct (domestic) was dismissed but read in. She was credited with 60 days in custody and has Huber privileges.
> A 30-day jail sentence was stayed, and Reece A. Spexet, 20, Spooner, was placed on one year of probation and fined $673.50 for possessing meth paraphernalia pursuant to a traffic stop on Highway B onehalf mile west of Scott Road Oct. 14, 2019. He is allowed to serve the probation in another county at no additional cost to Sawyer County.
Marijuana possession
• Simone C. Stevens, 22, Day Care Drive, LCO, was fined $673.50 for possessing THC at her residence June 15, 2019.
• Randall S. Berger, 58, Deer Path Lane, Winter, forfeited $330.50 for possessing THC Sept. 20, 2019. An officer responding to a 911 call discovered two four-foot-tall marijuana plants, fully budded, growing in 5-gallon buckets outside the residence. Berger told the officer that his wife had an aneurysm several years prior and she gets severe headaches, and her doctor said he would prescribe medical marijuana if it was legal. He then decided to grow marijuana for him and his wife.
Felony bail jumping
• Shaylee M. Jackson, 27, Onamia, Minnesota, is charged with felony bail jumping by failing to appear in court Feb. 11, 2020. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
• Cherie A. Miller, 25, Gurno Lake Road, LCO, is charged with felony bail jumping by failing to appear in court Feb. 11, 2020. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
Felony theft
• Anthony J. Foat, 62, 2800 Lake Road, Barnes, was sentenced to 346 days in jail (time already served) for felony theft July 30, 2014. The owner of Hi Ho Silver in Hayward told police that on July 27, 2014, he bought $2,715 worth of gold and silver from Foat, but was later informed by Bayfield County deputies that the gold and silver had been stolen from a residence in the Town of Barnes.
Foat's sentence is concurrent with his Bayfield County sentence for party to receiving stolen property July 25, 2014. His probation was revoked July 30, 2019, and he was sentenced to one year in jail.
Disorderly conduct
• Wanda J. McQuiston, 62, Schwartz Road, Exeland, forfeited $330.50 for disorderly conduct Aug. 12, 2019, at the Exeland Depot.
• Venessa A. Desiderio, 31, West Third St., Hayward, was placed on one year of probation and fined $579 for disorderly conduct at her residence Dec. 12, 2019. A charge of domestic abuse battery was dismissed but red in.
• Joanna M. Miller, 19, First Street, Hayward, was fined $579 for disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) at her residence Nov. 1, 2019.
Charge dismissed
> A charge against Andrew R. Sovereign, 43, Eau Claire, of pumping gas into his vehicle at Hayward Kwik Trip and driving off without paying for it July 12, 2018, was dismissed but read in with Chippewa County cases. He was assessed $76.03 restitution to Kwik Trip.
> A charge against James D. Wolfe, 30, K-Town Road, LCO, of possessing drug paraphernalia Feb. 21, 2019, was dismissed on the prosecutor's motion. The prosecutor stated that Wolfe has completed Prime for Life and requested that the charge be dismissed.
Obstructing officer
• Nathan L. Miller, 27, Schoolhouse Lane, LCO, was fined $579 and sentenced to 23 days in jail (time served) for obstructing officers as they were looking for a wanted person in the vicinity of his residence July 2, 2019.
• Lee J. Fichter, 32, First Street South, Stone Lake, was fined $579 for obstructing an officer during an investigation of a stolen handgun July 17, 2019. Three charges of driving while revoked and a charge of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read in. He was credited with two days in custody.
