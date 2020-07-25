The fall partisan primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Sawyer County and throughout Wisconsin. There will be one race for Sawyer County elected officials, as two persons are running on the Republican ballot for county clerk. The incumbent, Carol Williamson, is retiring at the end of this year.
The winner of the Aug. 11 primary election for county clerk will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
The Record asked the two candidates, Cindy Lehner and Lynn Fitch, to submit information on themselves and why they are running. Their responses follow.
Cindy Lehner
Lehner has worked as a deputy clerk in the county clerk’s office for the past four and a half years.
She was born in a small town in Iowa and in 1987 moved to Anoka, Minnesota, where she met and married her husband, Brian.
“We are blessed with three sons and five grandchildren,” she said. “One of the activities our family enjoys is snowmobiling and that is what brought us up to Sawyer County in 1998. It didn’t take us long to know that this is where we wanted to retire. In 2014, my husband was offered a job in Sawyer County and it didn’t take us long to decide to take it.
“I am an active member of Sno-Trails snowmobile club, which celebrated its 50th year of being a club last year and we were awarded snowmobile club of the year by the American Council of Snowmobile Clubs. I am also a member of the Hayward Sno-Mads.
“I have recently taken up volunteering for the Northwoods Humane Society, versus just sending them money. Through the Northwoods Humane Society I have become aware of a wonderful organization called the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization, where I have met some great people and am excited to do more with.
“I am a deputy county clerk for Sawyer County and have been for the past four and a half years. Prior to coming to Sawyer County, my job experience included 26 years in human resources, payroll and employee benefits.
“I have been working for and with the current county clerk, Carol Williamson. This is why I believe a vote for me on Aug. 11 ensures the county a smooth transition with less costs for training. It has been an honor working with Carol, who has given me her endorsement.
“In these four and a half years, I have learned the jobs in the county clerk office as well as developed relationships with our municipal clerks and trained right along with them on voter registrations, the State of Wisconsin’s voting website — WisVote — and everything that goes along with elections.
“I am in charge of handling payroll and benefits for all Sawyer County employees. Our office also handles accounts payable, dog licensing, marriage licenses and work permits, on top of being the keeper of all the committee and county board meeting minutes, ordinances, resolutions, etc. All of these duties are why I would like to become the next county clerk.
“If you have spent any time with any of us in the county clerk’s office, you know that operations are run well and efficiently. There isn’t anything I would change other than to continue moving some of our processes to electronic where possible and always being aware of things we can do to save the county money. For the past months due to COVID-19 we have not been able to serve our residents the way we like to and I am looking forward to getting back to seeing everyone’s faces.
“By electing me you are electing the person who has four and a half years of hands-on county clerk job knowledge and county clerk job experience. Put your vote in the person who has been a hard-working public servant, currently working in the department, and is eager to serve you in the role I have been training for.”
Lynn (Laska) Fitch
“Born and raised in Hayward, I’ve had the opportunity to work, play and grow in a variety of capacities within Sawyer County,” Fitch stated. “I have a bachelor of science degree in business education and a master’s degree in education; both degrees have allowed me to pursue careers locally in banking, small business, retail and education.
“I worked for Peoples Bank for 17 years with responsibilities in human resources, as the corporate secretary and vice-president of sales and marketing, supervising the deposit account and teller departments.
“In 2001, my husband and I bought Wood ‘n Things on Main Street in Hayward so we could work together, and we owned and operated that business for 10 years.
“I was teaching computer classes part-time for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College while still running the store. As I moved into teaching credit business education classes for the college more extensively, I took on more hours at the college while my husband continued to operate our small business. I then became the manager of the WITC-Hayward Outreach Center in 2006 while my husband, Matt, continued running our store for four more years. It wasn’t long before I advanced to the position of associate dean of continuing education, and I have been in that position scheduling classes and seminars for 11 northwestern Wisconsin counties ever since.
“Throughout these long-term career choices, I remained active in my community by continuing to teach computer courses, volunteer for and lead a variety of community organizations. I’ve been past president of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, Hayward Hospital Auxiliary board member, past president of the West-Central Wisconsin Chapter of the American Institute of Banking, and most recently past president of the Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation.
“I am also the current administrative assistant for the Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District. Each of these organizations have afforded me the privilege of leading countless like-minded community members toward goals that continually benefit the greater Hayward area and Sawyer County.
“In my spare time, I dabble in a variety of art forms and have some of my work for sale at Gallery & Gifts in Hayward. My husband, Matthew, works for Froemel Well and teaches motorcycle safety, CPR and Medic First Aid classes for WITC. In our spare time we like to motorcycle ride, camp and go four-wheeling with or without our kids.
“My daughter, Amanda, is a radiology tech at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and my son, Wes, is a local police officer. Like me, my family is fully vested in this community; it always has been. My extended family has worked and volunteered for our county for generations since my father and mother arrived in Hayward in the mid 1940s to open Laska’s Greenhouse and Florist. Grandchildren of various ages continue to keep us both busy and always wondering.
“I am running for county clerk because I have the experience to help an already successful staff and community continue to move forward. Over the years, I’ve worked with several county employees through my leadership roles in work and volunteer board involvement. We’ve always had a good rapport. I believe my contributions, ideas and technical skills can help it thrive even more in the coming years.
“The recent events our nation has experienced proves that we will need technology in every position imaginable, and my 35-plus years of teaching experience in this area demonstrates that I cannot only meet the challenges we will face but will be able to lead in the tasks awaiting us. Security of our processes will remain foremost in every aspect of the position and I believe my organizational skills will allow me to complete all duties with great efficiency. The county continues to face difficult decisions; my leadership and supervisory skills can help make the transition as smooth as possible.
“In summary, being skilled in various computer applications, experienced in leading staff and volunteers, and trained as a business process improvement facilitator, I am confident I am the right fit for the position. My decades of community volunteer work and long-term career experiences speak to that effect.
“My extensive career in business, education, finance and leadership makes me the best qualified candidate to be a successful county clerk on day one. I believe my dedication to community and regional organizations gives me the advantage, having formed many relationships that can continue to help our county thrive.”
