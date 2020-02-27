Wednesday, Feb. 26
• The American Legion Burger Night is from 5-7 p.m. at the Rice Lake Veterans Center, 1404 Macauley Ave. Menu includes burgers, wings, shrimp, fries and onion rings. Bar opens at noon. Public welcome.
• Bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers ceramics at 9:30 a.m. and belly dancing at 2 p.m.
• Tacos are served at 5 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake.
Friday, Feb. 28
• The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers card-making at 10 a.m. and Senior Night Out at 5 p.m.
• A fish fry is served from 5-8 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake.
• The first of three Knights of Columbus fish fries will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 827 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron. The menu includes baked or deep-fried cod, choice of potato, vegetable, applesauce, salad, toast, dessert and beverage. Cost is $12 for three pieces, $10 for two pieces and $5 for ages 5-12 and no charge under 5. Carry-outs are welcome.
Sunday, March 1
• The all-you-can-eat American Legion's breakfast buffet is from 8-11 a.m. at the Rice Lake Veterans Center, 1404 Macauley Ave. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, bacon, sausage and hash browns.
• The Rice Lake Brain Injury support group meets at 1:30 p.m. in meeting rooms 1 and 2 of Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. Lunch provided from 12:30-1 p.m. at the adjacent cafeteria. The program features highlights from a past brain injury conference and thoughts from panelists. For details, call Jim or Corinne Richie at 715-234-0079.
• Bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake.
Monday, March 2
• The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers foot care at 8 a.m., line dancing at 10 a.m., yoga at 11:15 a.m. and rosemaling and pinochle at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
• The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers ceramics at 9:30 a.m. and 500 cards at 1 p.m.
• The Rice Lake Area Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Rice Lake Public Library. Public invited. Crystal Schmidt will present Rare and Unique Edibles for the Home Garden. She and her fiance live on a 19-acre homestead where they raise chickens, honey bees and have a large vegetable garden and fruit orchard. She blogs about her adventures at wholefedhomestead@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 4
• The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers art at 9 a.m., rosmaling and Shanghai rummy at 12:30 p.m.
• Dirty clubs start at 1 p.m. at the Rice Lake Veterans Center, 1404 Macauley Ave., Rice Lake.
• Bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake.
Thursday, March 5
The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers ceramics at 9:30 a.m., foot care at 12:30 p.m., dirty clubs at 1 p.m. and belly dancing at 2 p.m.
Friday, March 6
• The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St. offers card-making at 10 a.m., bingo and 500 cards at 1 p.m.
• A fish fry is from 5-8 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake.
Saturday, March 7
• The public is invited to a Bridal and Special Occasion Expo at the Turtle Lake School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 50 guests will receive swag bags.
