Did you find someone who has a birthday on February 29 and then did you ask the birthday person how they celebrate their birthdays? I did not find anyone who has the leap year birthday.
This last weekend, there were several cabin fever parties happening, and from what I heard, people had a good time chasing away the winter blues.
I stopped at Uniquely Yourz boutique at 312 Business Hwy. 53, Suite 8, last Friday morning and solved my cabin fever by purchasing two tops which were even on sale. You might want to plan some time to stop at this boutique and chase away your winter blues as the boutique hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays noon to 5 p.m.
Another way to chase away that cabin fever is to arrange to take in Saturday, March 7, Spring Cleaning Thrift and Vendor Sale at the Jack Link's Aquatic and Activity Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They plan to have a Bloody Mary bar if that is of interest to you. If you have spent two long months working away doing your crafts and now need an avenue to sell them, then contact Katie Denninger at 715.972.8331 or katie.denninger@jlaac. org to register for a table at this event. There just is something special about starting your spring by attending a craft or thrift sale!
Just last week, Cedar Crest made the announcement of the 4-H club winner for the Cedar Crest ice cream contest. The Trail Blazers 4-H Club in Holmen in La Crosse County took the grand prize with their flavor, Road Trip Wisconsin, which will be available to purchase in stores in July. Maybe some of us will switch our favorite ice cream flavor to the Road Trip Wisconsin flavor, starting in July!
You will be able to join the Minong Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) one-hour monthly meeting on March 4 at the Minong Public Library starting at 3 p.m. You may be surprised what you learn, such as information relating to the upcoming August 7-9 Minong Summer Days. The town of Chicog will be having its picnic tables from the town hall at this August 2020 Minong Summer Days as they have been there the past two years.
We are fortunate to have the upcoming ecumenical World Day of Prayer on March 6 happening right here in the village of Minong. If you have never been to an event such as this, now is the time to mark it in your calendar and come out and join others. No RSVP needed and the program starts at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. You are bound to walk away with more than you had when you entered St. Mary Church in Minong, especially about the country of Zimbabwe which is the country of focus in 2020.
For those of you who commented about the good scrumptious pies and tarts that were sold on National Pie Day, January 23, at the Minong Library, there is another pie sale happening on Saturday, March 14, at the library from 9 a.m. until all sold or 3 p.m. The bakers are cranking up their ovens and planning to bake more blueberry and other pie favors so you will have your choice when you stop at the library.
We are lucky to have the Focus for Life newspaper that comes out on a monthly basis, which is a special feature that is part of the Spooner Advocate's Weekender that you all receive free in your land mailboxes every Friday. There are many worthwhile articles for you to read and pick up what is happening in the area. Many folks in Chicog have mentioned how it is a "must-read" for them each month.
The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Washburn County Unit of Aging is responsible for generating this newspaper and letting you know about all the resources out there, so do give them a call at 715.635.4460 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The Focus for Life is an excellent resource to read and pick up the news of what is happening in the area as well as help you shape your lifestyle at this stage of your life.
This is the year that census will be taken, so look for your census information in March and take part in this activity!
Enjoy the last days of February!
Milly Thissen can be reached at chicognews@comcast.net or 612.670.8541.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.