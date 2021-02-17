A Bay-Area social organization is bringing back its competition to help a local business startup with a $5,000 boost.
CheqYes started its Spark contest three years ago by asking budding entrepreneurs to submit business plans and compete with one another for grant money.
Victoria Peters, owner of the Copper Pasty in Ashland, brought an old family recipe and plans to open a restaurant to the competition last year. The $5,000 she won has allowed the Copper Pasty to flourish.
“I have been making and selling pasties for about six years, but I was new to the Ashland area at the time of the competition,” said Peters, an Upper Peninsula native. “Being able to share the mission of my business with my new community was invaluable to the growth of Copper Pasty. I immediately saw an increase in sales after the Spark competition. It was also encouraging to see the support that's out there for my goal to open a restaurant.”
Spark’s first winner, Amy Trimbo, got a similar boost for her AdventureUS business in Washburn. She created the Snow Sleeve wrist gaiters she sells at her store, where she also mends outdoors gear.
“AdventureUs now occupies the entire ground floor of our building and employs two other local women,” Trimbo said. “We've added an outdoor-themed retail space with more local items, and expanded our production back into Snow Sleeves, neck gaiters and zipper-repair services. We were able to survive this past year by switching over production to face masks, and have now sold over 6,000 masks.”
Organizers hope this year’s competition helps spark similar success stories.
“By hosting Spark, CheqYes fosters the development of entrepreneurs in the area who are solving community needs, addressing community development, adding workforce opportunities and/or creating a service or product that enhances the quality of life in the Chequamegon Bay,” said Melissa Rabska, Spark organizer and director of operations and communications for the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board.
As in past years, competing entrepreneurs will present their plans to judges who ultimately will select a winner June 10.
The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce and Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau boost the $5,000 prize with free one-year memberships for the winner.
“Working with the winner and CheqYes allows us to live our mission of providing support to new businesses and adding to the quality of life in the Chequamegon Bay,” said Melissa Martinez, executive director of the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Martinez and Rabska both are on the CheqYes leadership team — now joined by Peters, last year’s winner.
“My career has been in marketing and I worked for several years for a nationwide non-profit both professionally and as a volunteer,” Peters said. “I wanted to get back into a position where I could volunteer locally and give back to the organization that has given me so much support this past year.”
This year’s Spark sponsors are the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Northern State Bank, and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, with funds raised through the Chequamegon Food Co-Ops Round Up for Partners program.
