Chequamegon's Renken headed to state

Senior Parker Renken of the Chequamegon High School wrestling team earned a trip to the 2020 WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament with a third-place finish at the Div. 3 Edgar Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
Renken's opening bout on Thursday evening will be against ninth-ranked John Farkas (38-6), a senior from Amherst.
The Edgar Sectional included the three of the topfive ranked Div. 3 wrestlers at 285 pounds and all three advanced to the state meet.
Renken (32-7) opened against top-ranked Tanner Gaffey (43-0) of St. Croix Falls. Gaffey, a junior, escaped with a 1-0 decision and went on to win the sectional title.
Renken worked his way through wrestlebacks, pinning honorable mention Josh Briggs (33-1), a senior from Cadott, in 1:45 to earn a spot in the secondplace match against fourthranked Wade Stanger (41-4), a junior from Ladysmith. Stanger won by fall in 56 seconds.
Chequamegon senior Jaden Schienebeck, who earned his 100th career victory earlier this season, came up short in his bid to return to the state meet. Schienebeck (24-12), honorable mention in the state rankings, lost his 126-pound quarterfinal match to Gabe Knops (12-10), a freshman from Glenwood City, 4-0.
Senior Michael Kirch earned a sectional victory, winning his quarterfinal by pin over Clear Lake freshman Lukas Paulson (22-17) in 3:25 at 152 pounds. Kirch (24-6) pushed fifth-ranked Nelson Wahl (26-7), a junior from Cadott, in the semifinals before falling in 5:35. Kirch fell in 3:06 to sophomore Tyler Dormanen (30-11) of Boyceville in a wrestleback.
Honorable mention Max Brunner (29-9) fell in 35 seconds in his quarterfinal at 195 pounds to third-ranked Connor Westfall (30-7), a senior from Athens. Westfall went on to place second to advance to the state meet. Brunner fell in 2:50 in a wrestleback to senior
Trenten Marson (8-7) of Spring Valley/Elmwood.
Senior Beau Mullins (19-12) won his quarterfinal match by forfeit before falling in 56 seconds to Shell Lake junior Blake Flach (31-10). Mullins lost a wrestleback to ninth-ranked Hunter Ford (40-8), a junior from Stratford, by a 12-1 major decision.
Senior William Graff (18-22) lost in the quarterfinals at 145 pounds to honorable mention Lance Crawford (38-6), a senior from Modovi.
Junior John Miller (19-17) fell in the 120-pound quarterfinals to sixthranked Kaleb Sonnentag (33-12), a sophomore from Cadott, by a score of 7-1.
Junior Owen Miesbauer (14-17) lost in the quarterfinals at 138 pounds to eventual champion Elijah Lucio of Stratford (16-1). The Stratford sophomore was ranked 12th.
At 106 pounds, freshman Aiden Miesbauer (19-15) lost his quarterfinal match by technical fall (17-0) in 4:34 to sophomore Kaleb Casey (11-2) of Spring Valley/Elmwood.
Freshman Wyatt Graceffa (5-17) fell in 2:28 to top-ranked Tanner Gerber (45-1) of Cameron in the quarterfinals at 113 pounds. Gerber, state champion last season at 106 pounds, went on to win the sectional title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.